Durand Cup 2025: Indian Army rally from two goals down to defeat Ladakh FC, exit on goal difference

Jamshedpur, Aug 11 (IANS) Indian Army staged a stirring comeback to beat Ladakh FC 4–2 in their final Group C match of the 134th Durand Cup in Jamshedpur on Monday, but the victory was not enough to secure a quarterfinal berth.

Despite finishing level on six points with a +2 goal difference, the Army side fell short of claiming one of the two best second-placed spots.

Needing a sizeable win to stay in contention, Army began with intent, using the pace and width of Vignesh Velan and Christopher Kamei to stretch Ladakh’s defence. But it was Ladakh who struck first in the 22nd minute.

A perfectly timed through ball sliced open the Army backline, sending P Kamalesh through on goal before he was upended by goalkeeper Sayad Kadir. Kamalesh coolly converted from the spot to make it 1–0. Fourteen minutes later, Ladakh doubled their lead through Vignesh, whose crisp, angled finish left Kadir rooted.

Staring at elimination, Army roared back into the contest. Sama ignited the revival with a towering header from Christopher’s pinpoint cross, before Abhishek scrambled home an equaliser in first-half stoppage time amid chaos inside the Ladakh box.

The momentum carried into the second half, and in the 51st minute, Abhishek Shankar was brought down in the box, allowing Christopher to calmly send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot. Just four minutes later, Rahul Ramakrishnan arrived unmarked to nod in a low cross from close range, completing a quick-fire double that killed Ladakh’s resistance.

