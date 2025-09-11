Duleep Trophy: Saransh and Kartikeya run through South Zone, put Central Zone in driver’s seat

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya produced an excellent spin bowling masterclass to put Central Zone in command on the opening day of the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy final at the BCCI CoE Ground 1 on Thursday.

On a surface offering grip and bounce, Jain claimed his second successive five-wicket haul through figures of 5-49, while Kartikeya picked 4-53 as the duo bowled out South Zone for 149 in 63 overs.

In reply, Central Zone openers Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar negotiated the new ball with composure to reach 50/0 in 19 overs before bad light brought early stumps, with the Rajat Patidar-led side trailing by 99 runs.

Pushed into batting first by Central Zone, South Zone began cautiously, with Mohit Kale and Tanmay Agarwal adding 24 runs in 15 overs. But Kartikeya’s introduction in the 16th over triggered a collapse, as he took out Kale and Smaran Ravichandran.

The slide continued as Tanmay was run out for 31 following a mix-up with Ricky Bhui, even as Kartikeya castled captain Mohammed Azharuddeen to leave South Zone reeling at 64/4 in lunch break.

Jain joined the wicket-taking act post-lunch by trapping Bhui lbw before dismissing C Andre Siddarth and Salman Nizar in quick succession. Kartikeya got his fourth wicket by trapping Gurjapneet Singh lbw, while Jain wrapped up the innings by castling Ankit Sharma.

South Zone opened with Ankit’s spin and left-arm pace from Gurjapneet, but Wadkar and Malewar countered effectively, with the latter striking three boundaries in an over off the fast bowler.

To add to South Zone’s misery, Ankit’s lbw appeal against Wadkar was turned down, with replays suggesting the ball was missing leg stump. Vasuki Koushik found some late movement, but Wadkar and Malewar remained firm, ensuring Central Zone ended the day in a strong position.

Brief Scores: South Zone 149 in 63 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 31, Salman Nizar 24, Saransh Jain 5-49, Kumar Kartikeya Singh 4-53) lead Central Zone 50/0 in 19 overs (Danish Malewar 28 not out, Akshay Wadkar 20 not out) by 99 runs

