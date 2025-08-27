Duleep Trophy: Luck, performances and opportunities align well in Harsh Dubey’s steady rise

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) A year ago, Harsh Dubey was nursing deep disappointment after not making the cut for any of the four Duleep Trophy squads. For Dubey, who picked 23 wickets in the preceding Ranji Trophy season capped by a five-for in the final against Mumbai, the snub stung deep.

Cut to now, and the narrative has flipped: Dubey is now in the Central Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, after being one of the vital cogs in Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy triumph. “After me and Yash Rathod weren’t there in any squads, we told ourselves, ‘Bhai, itne mein nahi hoga (this won’t be enough), we have to do more.’ Our plan was simple – we had to perform much more than what we did before.”

“Eventually, we won the Ranji Trophy and finished on top of the bowling and batting charts (Rathod), respectively. It feels great to see both of us in the Duleep Trophy now, alongside other Vidarbha boys in the squad and stand-bys,” said Dube in an extensive chat with IANS.

Dubey’s cricketing journey in 2025 has progressed at a remarkable pace. The left-arm spinner, known for his fluid action and dependable batting, assumed the role of Vidarbha’s lead spinner following Aditya Sarvate’s move to Kerala. In his first full Ranji Trophy season, Dubey picked up a jaw-dropping 69 wickets – the highest ever for a bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

His all-round capabilities were further underscored by him amassing 476 runs, including five half-centuries. His performances earned him the Player of the Series accolade as Vidarbha clinched the Ranji Trophy title on home soil in Nagpur.

That spark carried into IPL 2025, as Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him as an injury replacement for Smaran Ravichandran, and he made an immediate impact by claiming five wickets in three matches. His consistent domestic performances led to selection in the India ‘A’ squad for the red-ball series against England Lions, where he scored 32 runs and picked 1-129 in Canterbury.

“I was working hard, and coaches put in lots of efforts, but the luck factor was not in my favour. After playing the Ranji Trophy final, the whole scenario has changed. All things that were not aligned before have beautifully aligned in one year,” he added.

In a country where spin-bowling all-rounders sprout like oranges in Nagpur’s fertile soil, Dubey’s entry into cricket, by his own admission, was ‘very random’. His family relocated from Mumbai to Nagpur due to his father, Surendra’s, transferable job with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

While out buying textbooks for his fourth-grade classes, the father-son duo missed a right turn. As Surendra asked for directions, young Dubey noticed nets buzzing with activity at Ruby Cricket Club.

Curious, he enquired about the activity, and Surendra explained that cricket practice was in progress. The sight immediately captivated Dubey, and he instantly said, ‘I would also like to play cricket.’ With Surendra being an avid cricket enthusiast himself, Dubey was enrolled for formal training at the club.

“I had no idea what professional cricket was. Dad used to watch a lot of cricket. I used to ask him why he would be watching it all the time, as I wanted to watch cartoons. But now, I feel it was my destiny to come to Nagpur and start playing cricket,” he said.

Dubey began training as an opening batter, diligently honing his straight drive and sweep – strokes that remain his favourites to this day. But one day, the club was short of spinners, and someone suggested Harsh can bowl good left-arm spin. He took one or two wickets, and the thrill of bowling stuck.

I thought, ‘isme toh maza aa raha hai (this is so much fun)’. Since then, there has been an excitement within me to bowl left-arm spin. I used to bowl alone and do spot bowling for two hours each.”

“When I used to come home from school, parents would get a call saying, ‘Send Harsh to bowl.’ I would be called to bowl in Ranji Trophy or U23 camps, where I bowled non-stop for two hours, and that played a big role in having the habit of bowling for a long time.”

Dubey’s rise through the age-group ranks was swift. He led the wicket charts in the 2019/20 Cooch Behar Trophy with 58 scalps and topped the U23 CK Nayudu Trophy with 45 wickets in 2021/22. Yet, Dubey insists his batting deserves equal billing.

“I work a lot on batting in the off-season by practising 2-3 hours non-stop. Every season, my runs have been high. So, I don't see that contribution being highlighted much because of bowling performance. Honestly speaking, I like batting more than bowling, but it's okay now,” he said with a chuckle.

Dubey remains grateful for the sacrifices his parents made – Surendra quit his job in 2014, while his mother, Jyoti, left her teaching role. When Vidarbha sealed a home Ranji Trophy triumph, an elated Surendra and Jyoti were in the stands.

“My dad started crying as soon as he saw me after we won. My mom had already cried out of happiness. It was good I was wearing glasses, so they couldn’t see my tears. I can never ever express in words how huge their role is in being where I am today,” he added.

Despite attending several trials, Dubey went unsold at last year’s IPL mega auction. While resting at home after picking up a niggle in a local VCA tournament in Gadchiroli, Dubey got an unexpected call from SRH assistant batting coach Hariesh Jaikumar – a familiar face from his First Division League days in Chennai.

Dubey assumed it would be about another league stint in Chennai, but instead Jaikumar asked for his white-ball playing footage. A curious Dubey asked the reason behind it, and Jaikumar replied that head coach Daniel Vettori wanted to have a look.

Soon, Dubey was one of four players called up to SRH’s practice session, where he impressed with both bat and ball. That evening, while chatting with his roommate, he got the call from SRH’s general manager that he’d be signed as a replacement player.

“When I heard that, I was shocked for 2-3 minutes because this happened so quickly. I called my parents and told them, ‘You are talking to an IPL player.’ For five seconds, they didn't understand what I was saying, but after that, they were very happy.”

“They told me to tell everyone only when it was officially announced the next morning. It’s happened before that I was told I would be in a squad, and then my name never appeared, so I wanted to keep it safe from ‘nazar’ (evil eye),” he added.

Dubey’s parents couldn’t make it in time for his IPL debut in Lucknow, but his maternal aunt and uncle from Uttar Pradesh were there to see him claim his first IPL scalp in Mitchell Marsh. Before the next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his parents arrived by train, and Dubey told them he was determined to dismiss Virat Kohli ‘no matter what happens’.

When he did outfox the former India captain, sheer happiness was written all over his face. “It was a very proud moment because it’s the biggest wicket I have taken in my life. After the game, I met him because I was going to England as an India ‘A’ member. I asked him about the conditions to expect there and how I should prepare.”

Another high moment came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he picked up a three-fer against the Kolkata Knight Riders and trapped the big-hitting Andre Russell lbw for a golden duck. “My plan was to aim at the stumps and try to get a turn. The first ball drifted in, and I got a light turn. It was enough to beat his bat and get him out. It was one of the best deliveries in my small IPL career,” added Dubey.

Dubey’s brief IPL stint taught him a vital lesson: success hinges on handling pressure. “You play the same T20 cricket domestically, but there’s no crowd. In the IPL, it’s the crowd, the atmosphere, and the fact that it’s televised live – that’s the difference. You just have to handle that pressure. The ones who deal with it well will succeed.”

His time in Chennai’s First Division League, facilitated by Ravichandran Ashwin, helped him sharpen his red-ball game, using the breeze blowing across the ground, handle the expectations coming in as a professional player getting good money and learn how to live alone.

The India A tour of England added another layer to Dubey’s development, sharpening his ability to adapt and fine-tune his game across conditions. It also fulfilled his long-standing wish – meeting his childhood idol Ravindra Jadeja during the intra-squad game in Beckenham.

“Meeting and talking to him about cricket things during the intra-squad game was a fanboy moment for me. Eventually, I found his thinking, thought process, tactics and mindset are similar to mine. I am not comparing myself to a person like him, but mindset-wise, I found similarities and got the feeling that I am on the right track, and that's good.”

What sets Dubey apart is his love for red-ball cricket—a rarity in today’s T20-obsessed landscape. “If you are in T20, a good innings or spell can change the match. But it's not like that in red-ball cricket. You always have a chance to come back.”

“For me, Test cricket is the best format, because its name carries ‘test’, and it basically tests you a lot. You need to be patient, mentally and skilfully strong, and able to do one thing repetitively. Red-ball cricket reveals your inner character and how mentally tough you really are.”

For Dubey, success in red-ball cricket boils down to fundamentals. “You will be able to do well in a Test match only if your basics are strong. Like in IPL, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made big runs because their basics are very good. You get consistency in red-ball cricket when your basics are good.”

An experiment with visualisation and journaling backfired, prompting Dubey to steer clear of overthinking before matches. “I did this once, and poora dimaag kharaab ho gaya tha (I was totally messed up mentally). I decided I won’t get too much into it. I know what my process is, and if I keep it right, I will definitely get the result.”

After every game, he reviews his performances with precision. “In my first five Ranji Trophy matches, I had 190 runs. I thought something was wrong and sat with an analyst to see videos and find out what was wrong. Then I made some changes, and after that, I hit four consecutive fifties.”

Dubey admits he was earlier consumed by thoughts of selection, especially after missing out on the U19 World Cup. But with time, he has learnt to let go of those pressures and focus on the present.

“I know if I keep the process right, I will get the result. Life is full of ups and downs, and every day is not the same. By overthinking and putting extra pressure on myself, I’ll only spoil my mind. So I try to stay present instead of worrying about what will happen in the future,” he said.

If he sustains his form, Dubey could soon enter the conversation for India’s spin-bowling all-rounder slot. With Jadeja at 36 and Ashwin retired, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel remain frontrunners, while Manav Suthar has featured at the India A level. Dubey’s batting ability may give him an edge – even if he’s not looking too far ahead.

Armed with talent, performances, and a mindset rooted in the present, Dubey will look to spin his way into national reckoning as the new domestic season begins with the Duleep Trophy. For now, it’s just the beginning – but as far as beginnings go, this one glows with promise.

