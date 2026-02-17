Dubai GP - Fazza Para Athletics: India finish on top with 43 medals

Dubai, Feb 17 (IANS) India delivered a commanding performance at the opening Dubai 2026 Grand Prix- Fazza International Athletics Championships, finishing on top of the medals table with an overall 43 medals, laced by 16 gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.

Colombia and Kenya followed with 11 and 6 gold from their 20 medals each, while the hosts UAE finished fourth with 6 gold out of 31 medals at the first World Para Athletics Grand Prix of the season.

For India, who will host the next WPA Grand Prix at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, it was important for their athletes to open the season with confidence, and they did it exactly that way at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Two-time Paralympic champion Sumit Antil returned to one of his favourite grounds with the gold in men’s javelin F64, while his fellow throwers and Paris 2024 gold medallists Navdeep (men’s javelin F41) and Dharambir Nain (men’s club throw F51) also began the season on a winning note in Dubai.

They were joined by Paris 2024 double bronze medallist Preeti Pal who claimed gold and bronze in women’s 100m and 200m T35 events, respectively. Her medal in Dubai reaffirmed her consistency after the Paris 2024 Paralympics where she won two historic bronze.

“My goal is to improve my personal best and win as many gold medals as possible for India. This is just the beginning. I want to achieve more for India,' she said.

Among others, Bhagyashri M. Jadhav pulled off an emotional victory in the women’s shot put and javelin F34 category, as it marked a powerful comeback.

“I have been playing for the last 8 to 10 years. I participated in Paris 2024 Paralympics and was also part of the Tokyo 2020, but Dubai felt different. My performance here was the best so far. Winning two golds was a huge motivation. I will carry this confidence forward and aim to win gold at the World Championship next year,” said Jadhav.

Other gold medallists were: New Delhi 2025 world champion Rinku Hooda (men’s javelin F46), Rio 2016 bronze medallist Varun Singh Bhati (high jump men T42), Hangzhou 2022 gold Asian Para Games medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit (men’s 400m T46), Sahil Salim Sayyad (men’s discus wheelchair men F54/55)

Silver medals came through Sunil Kumar, Pranav Soorma, and Gurubaskarase Sakkappan, while bronze medalists Ranjit Chanda, Poonma Ram, Fatima Khatoon, Dipesh Kumar among others.

The Fazza Championships have long been a key stop on the World Para Athletics circuit, and topping the table in Dubai sends a powerful message ahead of upcoming global competitions.

Dubai was not just about standing on the podium. It was about proving that Indian Para athletics now carries depth – not just a few stars, but an entire squad capable of delivering under pressure.

--IANS

bc/