Dravid, Binny, Mithali to receive lifetime achievement honour as BCCI reveals full list of Naman Awards recipients (Ld)

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India will celebrate outstanding achievements across Indian cricket at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi. The annual ceremony recognises excellence in international, domestic, and age-group cricket while honouring individuals who have made lasting contributions to the sport in India.

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Former India greats Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will receive the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their long-standing service to Indian cricket. Meanwhile, former India women’s captain Mithali Raj will be honoured with the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in recognition of her immense role in elevating women’s cricket in the country.

Binny is being recognised for his contributions as a player in India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, and for his later roles as a coach, selector, and BCCI president. Dravid will be honoured for his outstanding playing career, scoring over 24,000 international runs, and his influential work as a mentor and coach, including guiding India to victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Among other award winners, India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the 2024–25 season, while Smriti Mandhana will win the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time.

India opener Shafali Verma and the recent U-19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre will also receive awards for their standout performances during the 2024–25 domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association will also be recognised for the best performance in BCCI domestic tournaments.

A major highlight of the ceremony will be the recognition of five Indian teams that recently won ICC titles, including victories in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and the men’s and women’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup events, spotlighting a historic period of success for Indian cricket.

Full list of winners:

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men - Shubman Gill

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women - Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals - 2024-25 - Women - Deepti Sharma

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals -2024-25- Women - Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women - N Sree Charani

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men - Harshit Rana

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25 - Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2023-24 - Ulhas Gandhe

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Yash Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25 - Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25 - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25 - Ira Jadhav (Mumbai

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day) - Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Elite Group - Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Plate Group - Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Elite Group - Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Plate Group - Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)

--IANS

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