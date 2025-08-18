DPL: Outer Delhi Warriors eye bowling strategy revamp, says captain Harsh Tyagi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Outer Delhi Warriors’ clash with the South Delhi Superstars in the Delhi Premier League highlighted both their batting strength and areas for bowling improvement. In a rain-curtailed 16-over game on August 15th, Dhruv Singh’s fluent knock in the 40s powered the Warriors to a competitive 130+ total.

They stayed in control for most of the chase, but Tejasvi Dahiya’s explosive 21-run penultimate over turned the game, handing South Delhi an improbable win and exposing lapses in death-over execution. Captain Harsh Tyagi reflected on the result, stressing the importance of strategic adjustments to drive future success on the field.

The Outer Delhi Warriors’ Captain, who also played his part in keeping the team on top for most of the contest, acknowledged that despite a strong overall showing, minor refinements in strategy could prove decisive. Harsh Tyagi emphasized that addressing these areas would be crucial in converting close contests into victories, ensuring the Warriors remain strong contenders in the matches ahead/

Harsh Tyagi shares, "Our runs on the board were absolutely fine. But while bowling, we made some errors, particularly in our execution during those crucial death overs, which ultimately cost us the match. These are specific areas we will certainly work on in training and upcoming games to ensure we close out such challenging situations effectively.”

Harsh Tyagi's candid assessment underscores the team's commitment to continuous improvement and addressing specific execution lapses that contributed to the narrow defeat. However, the confident player and captain urged everyone to keep their faith, Harsh Tyagi shares, “Keep believing, because 100% effort is given in every moment, both on and off the field. Though results may vary, the entire team is dedicated. Keep trusting and believing, as this support fuels the fight."

Moving forward, the Outer Delhi Warriors are determined to build on their batting strengths and rectify the bowling issues highlighted by Captain Harsh Tyagi. Their focus will be on addressing the execution lapses in the death overs and ensuring that the lessons learned from this thrilling, yet a learning encounter which the franchise is determined

--IANS

