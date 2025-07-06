DPL Auction 2025: Outer Delhi Warriors rope in Harsh Tyagi and Suyash Sharma

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Outer Delhi Warriors headlined the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2 Auction with the signing of spinner Suyash Sharma and Delhi cricket’s big name Harsh Tyagi, who represented East Delhi Riderz last season, here on Sunday.

While Priyansh Arya had also been previously announced as a marquee player, the Outer Delhi Warriors lineup turned heads with the franchise’s top buy of the 25-year-old Harsh Tyagi at a bid of Rs 19 lakh.

Priyansh Arya, the T20 formidable talent of the Outer Delhi Warriors squad commenting on Suyash Sharma’s commendable talent, said, “Suyash has been winning the IPL for 2 consecutive years now in 2024 with KKR, and earlier this season with RCB. His experience will add a lot of depth and quality in the Outer Delhi squad now. Very excited to play alongside him in the upcoming season.”

The Outer Delhi Warriors squad is one of the highest net-worth franchises to be making their inaugural debut in DPL Season 2. The DPL franchise is set to rewrite the T20 celebration with exceptional talents lining up for aspiring franchise aspirations in the DPL Season 2 campaign. One of the biggest noteworthy observances came with Indian leg spinner Suyash Sharma’s buy for Rs 15 lakh for the franchise at the DPL auction.

Making the official announcement of marquee signing and top profile auction buy for the Outer Delhi Warriors franchise, Rajeshree Shete Iyer, CEO, said “We weren’t here to chase headlines, we were here to build combinations that win games.”

“We focused on core role, top-order anchors, middle-over finishers, and bowling versatility. Having the dynamic duo of Suyash and Harsh Tyagi on the team has made me really hopeful for the upcoming season. Their Delhi connect will definitely help connect with the NCR youth on the stronger side.”

The Outer Delhi Warriors have established a high-performance culture with the official acquisition of Suyash, Harsh and Priyansh demonstrating a stronger commitment to long-term success. In a calculated attempt to increase their competitive advantage, the team also hired Ashu Dhani who will be essaying the role of franchise head coach bringing seasoned leadership to the team.

“The young lads are already big names in the Delhi circuit. But what ultimately works is that these are some of the formidable bowling and all-round talents we have secured in our squad. Especially when we need to score runs in the last overs, Harsh Tyagi who is an all-rounder will surely prove beneficial for making up for those 15-20 runs in the last overs, which is a win for us," Dhani said.

