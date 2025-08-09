DPL 2025: Two matches abandoned as rain plays spoilsport

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The steady rain that lashed the National Capital on Saturday afternoon played spoilsport, leading to the abandonment of both the day's match in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

First came the news that Match 14 of DPL 2025 between Central Delhi Kings and Outer Delhi Warriors was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled. Both teams get 1 point each.

Though the rain gods relented later in the evening, the second match of the day was called off because of unplayable conditions underfoot because of the rain.

Thus, Match 15 between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz was also called off without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield. Both teams also got one point each.

On Friday night, Purani Dilli 6 delivered a commanding all-round performance to secure a thrilling 10-run victory over New Delhi Tigers in a high-scoring clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Purani Dilli 6 posted 200/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating knock from Samarth Seth, who anchored the innings with a fluent 80 off 46 balls. His innings, marked by elegant strokeplay and timely acceleration, laid a solid foundation for a big total.

Before that, Priyansh Arya smashed a sensational century to light up the proceedings in the Delhi Premier League. However, despite his century, East Delhi Riders pulled off a historic chase to register a thrilling 5-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors.

Chasing a massive target of 232, the Riders reached the finish line with four balls to spare, pulling off the highest successful chase in DPL history.

Earlier in the day, Outer Delhi Warriors made a statement with the bat, riding on a sensational century from opener Priyansh Arya, who smashed 111 off 56 balls. His innings was laced with 7 fours and 9 sixes, and provided the perfect platform for a massive total. He was well supported by Karan Garg, who chipped in with a fluent 43 off 24 balls, helping their side post a daunting 231/7 in 20 overs.

