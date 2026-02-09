DP World Players Championship to tee-off on Tuesdat at Qutab Golf Course

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) DP World and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) have jointly launched the DP World Players Championship.

Read More

The first leg of the DP World Players Championship is scheduled to be held at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi from February 10 – 13, 2026.

The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 1.5 crore. The tournament week teed-off with the Pro-Am event on February 8.

The second event of the 2026 DP World PGTI season will see participation of 126 players including 125 professionals and one amateur.

The strong field at the event boasts of top Indian professionals Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas (all former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champions) as well as Angad Cheema (two-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year), Ajeetesh Sandhu (two-time international winner) and Shubham Jaglan (2026 DP World PGTI Qualifying School Champion), to name a few. Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja (three-time winner on the DP World PGTI last year) will be the leading foreign name in the field.

The host city of Delhi will be represented by prominent names Arjun Prasad, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Rashid Khan and Shamim Khan, all winners on the DP World PGTI.

Kapil Dev, president, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “The launch of the DP World Players Championship reflects DP World and PGTI’s joint commitment of elevating Indian golf and providing our players with maximum competitive opportunities. We thank DP World for their support, which will help accelerate the development of professional golf in India. We look forward to a highly competitive and exciting 2026 DP World PGTI season.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “DP World and PGTI have jointly launched the DP World Players Championship with the objective to create a competitive platform that helps Indian players grow and progress. Through our partnership with DP World, we are positioning PGTI on a global platform, attracting worldwide attention and reinforcing India’s credentials as a premier destination for elite golf competition. We extend our gratitude to Mr.Yuvraj Narayan (Group Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, DP World), Mr. Rizwan Soomar (CEO & Managing Director, MENA & India Subcontinent, DP World) and the entire DP World team for partnering with PGTI. DP World’s support is instrumental in driving the long-term development of Indian professional golf. We also thank the Qutab Golf Course, one of the top championship venues in the Delhi-NCR region, for partnering with us in staging the event.”

--IANS

hs/