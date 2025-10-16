DP World India C’ship 2025: Rahil Gangjee and Dhruv Sheoran make impressive starts on day one

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Indian duo of Rahil Gangjee and Dhruv Sheoran made impressive starts on day one of the USD 4 million DP World India Championship 2025 being played at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

Even as former Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland shot a sizzling eight-under 64 to take the first-round lead and former Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima of Japan struck a 65 to be in second place, the Indian flag flew high thanks to the efforts of Rahil Gangjee (67) and Dhruv Sheoran (68) who ended round one in tied fourth and tied seventh positions respectively.

Yuvraj Sandhu (69) was the next-best Indian in tied 17th place. Anirban Lahiri and Abhinav Lohan shot scores of 70 to be tied 28th. Shubhankar Sharma’s score of 74 placed him tied 99th.

The tournament’s biggest names including Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald as well as American Brian Harman, a former Open champion, were all placed tied seventh at scores of 68. Pre-tournament favourite, world no. 2 and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland ended day one in tied 17th with a score of 69.

The seasoned Rahil Gangjee led the charge for the Indians with a five-under 67 that featured four birdies, two bogeys and a closing hole eagle on the 18th where he sank a 55-footer from the back edge of the green. The 47-year-old Gangjee, a winner on the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour, credited a change in approach to his top-notch performance.

Rahil said, “I’m glad it turned out the way it did today because the game has been good since last week but it wasn’t great before that. I’ve been a little too serious over the last eight months I feel. I had not been having fun. So since last week when I played at home in Bengaluru, my caddie Som and I have just been trying to have some fun. Because I feel that’s the way to play golf. We take this game too seriously. We don’t laugh, smile or appreciate our great shots. I’ve just been trying to do that, not being difficult on myself when I hit bad shots. That’s what fun is, if you ask me.

“I’ve played here a thousand times, so I’m not shocked the way I played today but considering my recent form I wasn’t expecting it. I made some changes to my putting stroke and my putting grip recently which seems to have worked out well.

“I hit a great drive on the 18th and was in between clubs on the second shot but decided to use an extra club to hit it past the flag because landing it short of the green would leave me with a difficult chip. Then standing on the 55-footer for eagle, I thought of a similar putt that I made for eagle a couple of years ago here at DGC, it was on the same line but a little closer to the hole. So, it’s amazing what such thoughts can do.”

Dhruv Sheoran, who has the rare distinction of winning in his first two professional appearances on the PGTI back in 2018, mixed an eagle and four birdies with two bogeys during his first round of 68. The 30-year-old Sheoran’s eagle on the first came as a result of an exceptional chip-in from the bunker.

Dhruv, currently ranked 19th in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit with five top-10s this season, said, “I was a little nervous at the start of my round. However, after each shot today I told myself to stay in the moment. Once you tell yourself that, okay, this is a normal shot which you have hit many times in practice, it's the same shot, just don't feel the external pressures that come with the tournament. I kept telling myself that, and that kind of helped me.

“After the practice round, me and my coach figured out that a lot of knuckle shots are needed for this course. You don't need to put it too high in the air. Just keep it down, like flighted shots, and that should be good enough.

“I have dreamt of playing alongside the big stars like Rory and Tommy whom I have watched a lot on TV. So, I couldn’t sleep at night thinking that I'm finally going to be playing alongside them. It’s a dream come true for me.”

PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, who has been in scintillating form this year with four titles under his belt on the PGTI, came up with five birdies and two bogeys during his 69 on Thursday.

Yuvraj said, “I was proud of my discipline off the tee today. I also had a hot putter, especially from a range of 15 feet. Importantly, I was patient throughout the day. I just pulled out the driver on the 10th today. Barring one mistake on the 12th it was a clean card.

“My standout hole was the last hole where I was in two minds whether to use the driver or not. I finally used the two-iron and produced two terrific shots to end the day with a birdie that gave me the confidence going into round two.”

