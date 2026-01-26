Don Bradman’s 1947 Baggy Green fetches 460000 dollars at Gold Coast auction

Gold Coast, Jan 26 (IANS) A prized Baggy Green cap once worn by Australian cricket icon Sir Don Bradman has been sold for an extraordinary 460,000 Australian dollars (approx Rs 2.92 crore) at an auction on the Gold Coast on Monday, setting a new benchmark for a cap belonging to one of the most celebrated batters of the game.

The cap dates back to the 1947–48 Test series against India and carries a special story beyond its sporting significance. Bradman had personally gifted the cap to Indian cricketer Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni, a gesture that added emotional and historical value to the rare item.

Sohoni’s family safeguarded the cap with remarkable care for more than seven decades, preserving it across three generations.

Despite its age, the cap is in notably good condition. This played a major role in pushing its value well beyond another Bradman cap sold in 2024 for AUD 311,000, which showed visible signs of wear, including fading and insect damage. The newly auctioned cap bears the handwritten names “D.G. Bradman” and “S.W. Sohoni” on the inside, further enhancing its authenticity and appeal.

The winning bidder has chosen to remain anonymous. Still, Australian media reports suggest the cap will eventually be displayed at a museum, allowing cricket fans to view one of the sport’s most treasured artefacts.

Bradman’s legacy in cricket remains unmatched. Often described as the finest Test batter the game has ever known, he played 52 Tests and finished with a staggering career average of 99.94.

He scored 29 Test centuries, including a record 19 against England in Ashes contests, and registered 12 double hundreds, another milestone that still stands.

In one of cricket’s most famous moments, Bradman needed just four runs in his final Test innings at The Oval in 1948 to retire with a batting average above 100. However, he was dismissed without scoring, ending his career just short of the three-figure mark.

Sir Don Bradman passed away in 2001 at the age of 92, but his memories remain in the minds of Australian fans.

