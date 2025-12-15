Divyangjan athletes inspire society, says Tripura CM at Khelo Tripura Para Games-2025

Agartala, Dec 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that Divyangjan (differently-abled) athletes are a shining example of courage, confidence and an indomitable spirit, proving that physical limitations can never be a barrier to talent or success.

The Chief Minister was speaking while inaugurating the Khelo Tripura Para Games 2025 for Divyangjan athletes at the Badharghat Dashrath Dev Sports Complex on the outskirts of Agartala. Saha said that being Divyang is not a limitation and that success depends on a strong mindset, unwavering determination and focus.

“Regular practice helps an athlete achieve his or her goal. Sports have no caste, religion or colour and serve as a powerful medium to unite society,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that sports not only enhance physical ability but also develop mental strength, discipline and self-respect.

“The participation of para athletes in this competition will play an important role in fostering an inclusive mindset in society,” Saha said.

Highlighting the state’s commitment to inclusive sports development, the Chief Minister said the Khelo Tripura programme is being implemented in line with the Khelo India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The state government has given special emphasis to providing training facilities, appropriate sports infrastructure, modern equipment and financial support to para athletes,” he said.

Saha also asserted that there is no place for politics in Tripura’s sports ecosystem.

“Merit is the highest priority now, which was not always the case in the past. The present government knows how to value sports and respect sportspersons. Challenges come in everyone’s life, but the key is to overcome them and move forward. Physical limitations are not a hindrance,” he said.

He further noted that confidence and concentration are key to success in sports and that sporting activities help athletes stay away from addiction while strengthening both physical and mental health.

Social Welfare and Social Education and Sports and Youth Affairs Departments jointly organised the two-day games where 12 events will played.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, Secretaries P.K. Chakraborty and Tapas Roy, Director of Social Welfare and Social Education Tapan Kumar Das, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports L. Darlong, Padma Shri awardee and renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

