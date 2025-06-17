Disgraced ref David Coote charged by FA over Klopp video

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Football Association (FA) has charged sacked referee David Coote for comments he made regarding former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp in a video that went viral on social media.

The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) had suspended Coote’s contract citing a breach of contract over derogatory comments and sacked him a month later.

"It's alleged that the referee acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said in a statement.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality,” read the statement by the FA.

Rule E3 deals with improper conduct that brings the game into disrepute, including insulting words or behaviour, while it also covers actions that question the integrity of match officials.

UEFA suspended Coote following investigations after a video of the Englishman snorting ‘white powder’ while officiating at Euro 2024 last summer came to light. Following an investigation, Europe’s football governing body suspended the disgraced referee from officiating any UEFA games until June 30, 2026.

However, Coote was cleared of charges by the FA following an allegation which stated that Coote had discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019. The 42-year-old was questioned surrounding a yellow card he showed to Leeds player Ezgjan Alioski, during the Leeds United versus West Bromwich Albion game in October 2019.

Coote had denied any allegations and released a statement claiming he has always upheld the integrity of the game.

“Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field. I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability,” read the statement.

