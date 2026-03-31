Discipline over distraction, the defining evolution of Suraj Aheibam

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Social media can subtly interfere with an athlete’s routine, transforming brief breaks into extended distractions and gradually influencing focus, recovery, and performance. For young players seeking consistency, this effect can be even more significant. India U20 men's goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam faced this issue firsthand.

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On April 14, 2025, Suraj faced a tough night. Classic Football Academy had just lost the Reliance Foundation Development League final 0-3 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant. While feeling disappointed, the goalkeeper reflected on more than just the game, his routine. He realised that hours spent on social media, late nights, and distractions were affecting him. That evening, it became evident that if he wanted to improve, he needed to change. Soon after, Suraj deleted his Instagram and other social media accounts, choosing discipline over distraction.

“I had become a social media addict, and I would be doomscrolling all the time,” Suraj opened up in an interaction with AIFF during the ongoing SAFF U20 Championship in the Maldives. “I would watch reels after breakfast and lunch, and whenever I had free time. But the worst was after dinner. I would go back to my bedroom and keep watching reels for two to three hours,” he added.

After staying up late watching reels, Suraj woke up exhausted and found it hard to concentrate during training. Recognizing the negative effects, he chose to take a complete break. This decision helped him instill discipline in his routine. He started sleeping earlier, focusing more on recovery, improving his diet, and organizing his day around training. The newfound clarity in his schedule soon showed in his performance.

Within a month, the results became evident. On May 18, 2025, Suraj created a pivotal moment in the SAFF U19 Championship final in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. With the match tied 1-1 after regulation, he saved the crucial penalty from Bangladesh’s Salahuddin Sahed, enabling India to win the shootout and clinch the title.

“It validated my move. It showed how social media addiction could hamper your performance. When I stayed away, I felt calm and could focus clearly. During the penalty, I was completely in the moment,” said Suraj.

The 18-year-old only reactivated his accounts after achieving success, but his mindset had shifted. He now focused more on balance and discipline. “Now, I have changed my habit. I would go back to my room and watch a few YouTube videos about goalkeeping and then go to sleep at 10:30 pm sharp. Even when I am not watching YouTube, I would rather listen to some Manipuri music rather than go to social media and watch reels,” he says.

The maturity also marked a significant milestone when Suraj signed his first Indian Super League contract with Bengaluru FC last year. Having already won SAFF U16, U17, and U19 titles, he now takes on greater responsibilities as he leads the India U20 team in the ongoing SAFF U20 Championship.

“I had a different mindset before I became a captain. Now, there is extra responsibility and I want to be a disciplinarian,” he says.

Suraj also takes inspiration from Ederson, the former Manchester City goalkeeper and current Fenerbahçe goalkeeper, especially regarding his distribution and composure ball. “I follow Ederson’s playing style. He is very good with his feet, and I try to follow that style, how he distributes the ball and how he can launch a counterattack quickly,” he added.

A significant influence on his development has been Renedy Singh, a former India midfielder, who has collaborated with him at Classic Football Academy and Bengaluru FC.

“Renedy sir has done a lot for me. He has bought boots, goalkeeping gloves, and I stayed in his home for more than two years. When I go to Manipur, I stay with him. He has also given me good advice. Train hard and maintain modern discipline,” Suraj shared.

The guidance persists. Before heading to the SAFF U20 Championship, Suraj consulted with his mentor. “I keep chatting with him, and I had a chat with him before coming to the tournament. He asked me not to lose to any team. The goal is to keep winning and go till the end,” he said.

India will face Bhutan in the semi-final of the SAFF U20 Championship on Wednesday.

--IANS

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