Dilip Doshi was a true artist of spin bowling and he inspired a generation of cricketers: Roger Binny

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny mourned the demise of former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, and said he was a true artist of spin bowling who inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication.

Doshi, made his Test debut for India at the age of 32 in 1979 and went on to represent the country in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1979 and 1983. Known for his classical left-arm spin, he claimed 114 Test wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, and 22 ODI wickets. His career also saw him excel in first-class cricket, where he amassed 898 wickets from 238 matches.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with his family, loved ones and the cricketing community in mourning this irreparable loss," the BCCI said in a statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket," Binny said.

"His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time," he added.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, said, "Dilip Doshi was a remarkable cricketer and a great human being. His passion for the game was evident in every ball he bowled. He had a calm demeanour and a fiercely competitive spirit. He played a crucial role in India's spin attack during a significant period. His legacy as a classical spinner and a fine individual will forever be etched in the annals of Indian cricket. May his soul rest in peace."

