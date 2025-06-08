Diksha sole ninth after third round in Tenerife

Tenerife (Spain) May 8 (IANS) Diksha Dagar held her position within the top 10 at the end of the third round of the Tenerife Women’s Open at Abama Golf. On the third day, Diksha played a round of even par 72 to be 5-under for three days and is placed sole 9th in the standings, three shots behind the leader Sara Kouskova (69) at eighth-under.

The other Indian to make the cut in Tenerife, Avani Prashanth played an even par third round and is now placed at 43rd on the leaderboard.

Sara Kouskova surged ahead of the field on the third day with her round of 3-under 69 and now leads by one stroke. The Czech national won the Jabra Ladies Open just last week and is in a prime position to follow the title with one more this week.

Diksha started her day with a birdie on the first hole before dropping shots on the sixth and eighth holes by the time she was halfway through the round. On the back nine, she picked up a shot on the 10th hole before dropping one back on the 13th and picking up one more on the 16th to make sure she is still placed in the Top-10.

Avani started her round with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and then dropped a double bogey on the 16th. On the front nine, she dropped two more shots on the first hole with another double bogey before picking them back up on the third and sixth holes. She would drop a shot immediately on the seventh and then birdie the eighth to close the day with a par score on a roller-coaster day.

Kouskova only dropped one shot during her third round on the 12th hole. She made birdies on the sixth, 11th, 14th and 17th holes.

Shannon Tan of Singapore is tied for second place alongside Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain and Noora Komulainen of Finland. The Singaporean national played a round of even par 72 while Ana and Noora played rounds of 6-under 66 and 3-under 69, respectively, to place themselves one shot behind the leader.

Order of Merit leader Mimi Rhodes played carded 3-under 69 to move into tied 10th with Patricia Isabel Schmidt and second-day leader Lauren Walsh. Walsh had an abysmal third round and she shot 5-over 77 to stumble down the order.

