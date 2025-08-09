Diksha Dagar scripts a late recovery to finish in Top-10 at London golf

London, Aug 9 (IANS) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar displayed remarkable resilience at the PIF London Championship, fighting back from a mid-round setback to finish with a solid 3-under 70 in the opening round. Her performance placed her Tied-10th at the prestigious Ladies European Tour event held at the Centurion Club, a par-73 course in the UK.

Diksha’s round was highlighted by two birdies in her final four holes, helping her recover from an earlier double bogey and secure a strong position heading into the next round.

While Dagar found her rhythm late in the round, the rest of the Indian players had mixed outings, with Aditi Ashok posting an even-par 73, placing her T-37. She had four birdies offset by four bogeys.

Pranavi Urs recorded a 75 (+2) with an eventful round that included five birdies, but was marred by three bogeys and two double bogeys, landing her at T-67.

Avani Prashanth began steadily with nine pars but finished at 76 (+3), affected by four bogeys and only one birdie, placing her T-75.

At the top of the leaderboard, Alexandra Swayne of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Germany’s Laura Fünfstück share the lead with impressive rounds of 67 (-6) each. Swayne’s round included an eagle on the first, six birdies, and just one bogey. Fünfstück matched her with an eagle, five birdies, and one dropped shot.

Chiara Tamburlini (Switzerland) and Carlota Ciganda (Spain) are tied for third in the individual standings at 5-under-par (68). Tamburlini had an exciting round with eight birdies and three bogeys.

In the team format, Team Nadaud leads with a collective score of 18-under-par. The flawless performance came from Nastasia Nadaud (France), Laura Fünfstück, Sofie Bringner, and Johanna Wrigley – the quartet managed to avoid any bogeys throughout the day.

Team Boutier sits just one shot back at 17-under, with Team Alexander and Team Van Dam tied for third at 16-under.

