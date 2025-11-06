Diksha Dagar leads Indian contingent after opening round at China Championship

Shenzhen, Nov 6 (IANS) Diksha Dagar made a steady start with a 1-under 72 to finish as the best-placed Indian after the opening round of the China Championship. She was tied for 42nd at the end of the day.

She is returning to action after a short break following the Women’s Indian Open,

Pranavi Urs followed close behind with an even-par 73 to be tied 57th. Among the other Indians in the field, Tvesa Malik and Avani Prashanth carded identical rounds of 1-over 74 to sit in a share of 75th place.

At the top of the leaderboard, Sweden’s Moa Folke fired a superb bogey-free 6-under 67 to take a one-shot lead. England’s Alice Hewson, Thailand’s Aunchisa Utama, and Germany’s Laura Fuenfstueck were tied for second at 5-under 68. Folke’s flawless round featured four birdies and an eagle.

Dagar, starting on the front nine, mixed four birdies with three bogeys—her gains coming on the sixth, seventh, 11th, and 13th holes, while she dropped shots on the second, 10th, and 12th.

Pranavi began strongly with three straight birdies on her opening holes—1st, 2nd, and 3rd—but a bogey on the sixth halted her momentum. She added another birdie on the 15th before faltering late with a bogey on the 17th and a double bogey on the 18th to finish level par.

Order of Merit leader Shannon Tan of Singapore also opened with an even-par 73, placing her alongside Pranavi Urs in tied 57th. Tan’s round included three birdies and three bogeys.

