Diksha Dagar battles brutal weather to finish T5 at Australian Women’s Classic; Pranavi Urs ends 14th

Magenta Shores (Australia), March 9 (IANS) Diksha Dagar displayed grit and composure in extremely challenging conditions to secure her first Top-5 finish of the 2026 season at the Australian Women’s Classic, while compatriot Pranavi Urs finished 14th after slipping in the final round.

Battling strong winds and intermittent rain on the Central Coast, Diksha produced one of the standout rounds of the day with a 1-under 71. It was a remarkable effort on a day when scoring proved difficult across the field. In fact, the Indian golfer was one of only three players to finish the final round under par, underlining the quality of her performance.

Diksha’s steady round ensured she ended the tournament tied for fifth place, making her the best-placed Indian in the field this week.

The Indian started the day positively with birdies on the fourth and fifth holes to move into contention. However, the tough conditions soon took their toll as she dropped shots on the seventh and ninth to slip back. A further bogey on the 13th threatened to derail her round, but Diksha showed resilience by bouncing back strongly. She picked up birdies on the 15th and the 17th to close with a solid 71 and secure a place inside the Top-5.

While Diksha thrived in the testing conditions, Pranavi Urs endured a difficult final day. Having been well placed going into the last round and in contention for a Top-5 finish, Pranavi struggled to find momentum and signed for a 6-over 78.

She bogeyed three times on the front nine and added three more bogeys by the 14th hole. Her only birdie of the day came on the 15th, which briefly lifted her to tied 10th, but another dropped shot on the closing hole saw her finish in sole 14th place.

The other two Indians in the field, Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi, had missed the halfway cut earlier in the week.

Australia’s Kelsey Bennett emerged as the champion, claiming the biggest victory of her career with a four-shot win and her maiden Ladies European Tour title. Starting the final day with a narrow one-shot lead at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, the 26-year-old handled the harsh conditions superbly to post a 1-under 71 and finish at 13-under par overall.

Bennett also secured a coveted spot in the AIG Women’s Open with the victory.

Playing in the final group alongside 2022 champion Meghan MacLaren and rookie Caley McGinty, Bennett faced early pressure when McGinty birdied the first and third holes. Bennett quickly responded with birdies of her own on the third and fifth, the latter coming after she narrowly missed holing out for an eagle from the rough.

Bennett finished the round with five birdies and four bogeys, while MacLaren and McGinty both carded rounds of 74 to share second place at nine-under par.

Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab finished fourth at seven-under, with Diksha just one shot further back in fifth after her impressive fight against the elements.

