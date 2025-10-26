Didn't want to risk Ecclestone before huge game, says Sciver-Brunt

Visakhapatnam, Oct 26 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said the team opted not to risk Sophie Ecclestone’s fitness during their eight-wicket win in the final group stage match against New Zealand at the Women's World Cup, citing a crucial semi-final coming up against South Africa in Guwahati on October 29.

At the ACA-VDCA Stadium on Sunday, Sophie jarred her left shoulder early in the game, and bowled just four deliveries, including getting the wicket of Brooke Halliday, before leaving the field and not bowling for the rest of the innings.

"I don't know anything further but it was definitely precautionary. We've got a huge match coming up against South Africa so we wouldn't want to risk anything now. We'll know more in a few days," said Nat in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With Sophie unavailable, it took Linsey Smith’s 3-30, along with Nat, Alice Capsey and Charlie Dean being amongst the wickets to bowl out New Zealand for 168. "Danni Wyatt-Hodge put her hand up but Sophia Dunkley has been bowling more in the nets so we went with her. It also gave Alice Capsey a few more overs and she's been brilliant to chuck the ball to and has really been executing very well," added Nat.

Talking more about getting things right in the eight-wicket win over New Zealand, Nat said, "We really wanted to put in a good performance today and trust in the methods and ways we've gone about cricket in this tournament. So really happy to put in that performance today and take some confidence into the semi-final."

"Being proactive in the middle order with the bat, the conditions played a part today. With the ball, reaffirming plans and making sure execution is high. As a side, the thing we have to do to show how much we care is the fielding, keeping that energy up in hot conditions, was really important. I'm really happy to help influence the girls (as captain) today."

Nat also said she was delighted by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones hitting 11 fours and a six, to be not out on 86 off 92 balls, her highest ODI World Cup score. "She was brilliant. Started off with a brilliant partnership with her and Tammy (Beaumont)."

"During our fielding innings, it felt like when the ball was hard still, it was easier to play and they navigated that really well. Amy being there at the end is really important hopefully they can both take confidence into the semi-final."

Amy, named Player of the Match, said the win over New Zealand will give them confidence in the semi-final clash after losing to Australia previously. "I found it quite challenging, it was quite slow, quite frustrating. Tammy was brilliant at the start, taking a lot of pressure off me.

"It's hugely exciting to be in the semi-final and to finish second, we're all very happy with that. Definitely, we've done that twice in the tournament. A poor performance then bounced back quickly. It will give us confidence for the semi-final."

On Sophie retiring from ODIs, Amy said, "It's great for Soph to get this recognition. She's a legend of the game. It's clear to see how much she means to the Kiwis and the rest of the women's game, on and off the pitch."

