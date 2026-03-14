Dhoni carried responsibilities for years, time to pass on the baton to youngsters: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming generation of players at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a valuable opportunity to grow by observing and learning from the experience of veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

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With the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaching, Dhoni’s continued presence in the CSK setup remains one of the biggest talking points. Pathan pointed out that while the franchise is clearly transitioning towards a younger core, the former skipper’s influence in the dressing room could prove crucial in guiding the next generation of leaders.

Highlighting the veteran’s preparation and fitness ahead of the season, Pathan said Dhoni appears ready to once again contribute both on and off the field.

“As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well,” he told JioStar.

CSK, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, have gradually begun refreshing their squad while maintaining their traditional emphasis on experienced leadership. With players like Ruturaj Gaikwad stepping into leadership roles and emerging talents such as Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube expected to play prominent roles, the franchise appears to be balancing continuity with transition.

“We have seen him take responsibility for a number of years now, but I think this is the time for the baton to pass on to the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a young captain as well. CSK's ideology has changed. It will be key for the youngsters to learn from MS Dhoni's experience, and for him to take the players ahead alongside him.

"It is a very exciting team on paper. In terms of six-hitting ability and intent, I am really looking forward to seeing the fearlessness from this young CSK side,” Pathan added.

Shifting his focus to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Pathan also weighed in on developments concerning the franchise, particularly the challenges surrounding the availability of their fast-bowling resources ahead of the season. The former pacer suggested that squad balance and injury concerns could influence selection decisions, especially regarding overseas players and the wicketkeeper slot.

"Choosing one between Seifert and Finn Allen will be a good headache, but the biggest issue for KKR and the think tank after the auction would be the availability of their fast bowlers. They would be worried about Pathirana's injury. Harshit Rana is also a big miss. But looking at the schedule, KKR will feel a little relieved as they will be playing three out of their four games at home.

"So, it helps in better planning and getting used to the surface at Eden Gardens, not just for the players but for the coaching staff as well in their preparation. But talking of Seifert and Finn Allen, if the availability of overseas pacers is an issue, the wicketkeeper slot might be taken care of for now by Abhishek Nayar and his team.”

KKR’s home venue, Eden Gardens, has historically provided them with a strategic advantage, and Pathan believes the schedule could help the franchise manage its squad concerns more effectively in the early stages of the tournament.

--IANS

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