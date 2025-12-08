Dharashiv, Sangli crowned winners at Maharashtra State Junior Kho Kho Championship

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Dec 8 (IANS) Dharashiv and Sangli emerged as champions in the boys' and girls' categories, respectively, in the 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship conducted by Maharashtra State Kho Kho Association (MSKKA) held in Ahilyanagar.

In all, 720 players from across 24 districts of Maharashtra participated in the four-day championship that concluded on Sunday. The format of the championship was league-cum-knockout, and 40 matches were played in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

In the boys’ section, Solapur bagged the runners-up position with Sangli and Pune in joint third place. While in the girls’ category, Thane secured the runners-up position with Dharashiv and Solapur in joint-third position.

"The massive participation reflects the strong presence of Kho Kho in the state. The junior championship is a platform to identify and nurture future talents," said Dr. Chandrajit Jadhav, General Secretary, Maharashtra Kho Kho Association.

The championship also recognised outstanding players, including Sotya Valvi as the Best Defender, Chandanshiv Shambhuraj as Best Attacker, and Vasave Jitendra as Best All-Rounder in the boys' category. In the girls' category, Tamkhade Shrawani was adjudged Best Defender, Jagdale Praniti as Best Attacker, and Chafe Sanika as Best All-Rounder.

Under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the event was organised by the Maharashtra Kho Kho Association, with the support of the Ahilyanagar District Kho Kho Association.

The 51st Junior State Kho Kho Championship served as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and secure a spot in state teams for the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship (boys & girls) to be held in Karnataka from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

