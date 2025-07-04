Denying visas to Pakistan team for Asia Cup hockey could have led to IOC sanctions

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) The Indian government has come under pressure over its decision to allow the men's hockey team of Pakistan to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir in Bihar. Many people, including some current and former sports administrators, have urged the government to rescind its decision and to deny the Pakistan team visas to visit India.

It is apparent that they have tried to ignore the impact denial of participation of a team due to political reasons, which goes against the Olympic charter, will have on the country hosting sporting events in the future.

Those opposing the decision to allow the Pakistan team into the country for an FIH Grade C event like the Asia Cup will not be considered as major interference by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the interactions with the IOC Future Games Hosting Commission will the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the 2036 Olympics.

But they fail to consider the fact that the IOC had in 2019 asked international federations to consider not allowing hosting rights to India because of the denial of visas to boxers from Kosovo and Pakistani shooters for participating in events in India.

This led to the IOC Executive Board revoking the Olympic qualification status of the specific event (men’s 25-meter Rapid Fire Pistol) and asking international federations not to consider hosting global events in India.

In case of denial of visas to the Pakistan men's hockey team for the upcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir will make it a third offence by India of denying participation over political considerations and therefore will incur penalties more severe than the previous instance.

In this regard, it is also pertinent to consider what the IOC charter says about the denial of participation because of political reasons.

The Olympic Charter states that every individual must have access to the practice of sport without discrimination of any kind, in line with internationally recognized human rights. Therefore, denying visas on political grounds violates the Olympic Charter. Thus, Pakistan players being denied visas to participate in the Asia Cup may risk future hosting rights and impact India’s global stature in sports, according to sources in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Charter also prohibits discrimination based on nationality, ensuring all qualified athletes can participate in international competitions, regardless of political relations between countries. It also emphasises the autonomy and independence of sports federations from political interference. Denying visas on political grounds violates this principle.

So, those supporting the government's move on the Asia Cup also cite international precedents in this regard, especially two incidents which led to India facing IOC sanctions a few years ago.

India denied visas to athletes from Kosovo, a newly formed nation that the country did not recognise for participation in the World Boxing Championship 2018. India also denied visas to two athletes and one official from Pakistan for participation in the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup in 2019.

This led to the IOC, vide its letter dated 21.2.2019, informing the IOA that the IOC Executive Board decided to suspend all discussions with Indian NOC and Government regarding potential applications for hosting future events and Olympic related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from Indian Government to ensure the entry of all participants in events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter.

Besides, it also recommended that international federations neither award nor hold sports events in India until guarantees are obtained. The Indian government had to give written assurances to the IOC before the recommendation was lifted.

Other countries, too, have faced sanctions on this issue, like Malaysia losing the right to host the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships for denying visas to Israeli athletes. The IPC moved the event to London.

The United Arab Emirates did not give Israeli tennis player Shahar Peer visas to participate in the 2009 Dubai Tennis Championships. The WTA fined Dubai organizers and required future compliance. The following year, visas were granted after international pressure.

These examples and principles demonstrate that international sporting bodies expect host nations to grant visas to all eligible athletes, regardless of political tensions. Denying visas on political grounds is contrary to the Olympic Charter and global sporting norms, and can result in sanctions or loss of hosting rights.

Committing this offence for the third successive time by India will surely have an impact on its ongoing "continued dialogue" with the IOC Future Rights Commission over the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games in Hyderabad.

--IANS

bsk/