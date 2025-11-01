Delhi persevered to secure win despite hurdles, says Rishank Devadiga on team’s PKL 12 title victory

New Delhi: As the 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) concluded on Friday, Rishank Devadiga reflected on Dabang Delhi K.C.’s championship win, the strong performances of the finalists, the teamwork that propelled the side to a memorable championship, and his conversation with Delhi’s coach Joginder Narwal.

Dabang Delhi K.C. won the title with a close 31-28 win over Puneri Paltan in the final. This marks their second PKL title, their first being in Season 8 when current head coach Joginder Narwal served as captain.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘KBD Live’, Devadiga shared his thoughts on the final encounter, saying, “Lifting the trophy brings an incomparable feeling after years of dedicated effort. The final match carries deep emotions, particularly because every player in the squad had their unique journey. Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh, and Saurabh Nandal each had distinct stories, with Nandal experiencing his first PKL final. Captain Ashu Malik led Dabang Delhi K.C.to their second Pro Kabaddi League trophy, demonstrating how these individual paths united to form a cohesive team that ultimately secured the championship against Puneri Paltan."

With their second PKL title on Friday, Dabang Delhi joined Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers as clubs with multiple PKL crowns.

Speaking on Dabang Delhi’s hard-fought win, Devadiga added,“Kabaddi demands exceptional fitness, exemplified by veterans like Fazel Atrachali. Captain Ashu Malik has emerged as a rising star this season. Delhi began the final with strong dominance, though injury challenges to their skipper tested their consistency against Puneri Paltan. Despite these hurdles, the team persevered to secure the win. I am confident Delhi will address these difficulties and return stronger next season to contend for their third PKL title.”

Both teams secured their spots in the final through resilience and skill. Dabang Delhi, the Season 8 champions, narrowly defeated Puneri Paltan in a tense Qualifier 1, winning 6–4 in the tiebreaker after a 34–34 draw in regulation time. Puneri Paltan’s journey has been notably impressive. They led the league standings and were the most well-rounded team of the season, excelling in both attack and defence.

Sharing his thoughts on the two teams in the final, Devadiga mentioned, “On paper, and based on seasonal performance, Puneri Paltan appeared stronger. However, Delhi’s experienced players prevailed over Pune’s younger squad. The match ultimately hinged on Aditya Shinde’s critical error; had he attempted a running hand touch instead of going too deep against Saurabh Nandal, he might have scored successfully. That single point could have tied the game, which we were all eagerly anticipating. Nevertheless, Dabang Delhi ultimately secured the victory and the trophy.”

Under captain Ashu Malik and coach Joginder Narwal, Delhi had based their campaign on strong defence and mental resilience, frequently managing to succeed under pressure. Adding further to the team’s game plan, he said, “While both teams were worthy finalists, Dabang Delhi proved more deserving through their exceptional execution. They entered the match with a well-defined strategy and implemented it perfectly from the outset. By establishing an early lead, they applied immediate pressure on Puneri Paltan, whose younger players often struggle when trailing. Delhi’s ability to execute their plan from the first whistle is what ultimately secured them their second Pro Kabaddi League championship.”

Devadiga also stated that he had a conversation with Delhi’s coach Narwal after the finale concluded, who dedicated the trophy to Surjeet Singh while commending his dedication to winning the PKL title for a decade now.

“I spoke with Coach Joginder Narwal after the match, and he specifically dedicated this trophy to Surjeet Singh, who has been aiming for this PKL title for ten years. His outstanding performance in the final and consistent contributions all season made him truly deserving of this moment. Credit also goes to Fazel Atrachali for executing that decisive final tackle, which secured the championship for Delhi,” Devadiga concluded.

