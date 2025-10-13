Delhi Fall Polo 2025 kicks off on Monday; set to run till November 30

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Army Polo and Riding Centre (APRC), in association with the Indian Polo Association on Monday announced the Delhi Fall Polo Season 2025, set to run from October 13 to November 30.

This year’s season will witness some of India’s most celebrated polo players take the field, including Naveen Jindal, Venkatesh Jindal, Simran Singh Shergill, Siddhant Sharma, Juan Agustin Garcia Grossi, Nicolas Corti Madena, and Salvador Jauretche.

The season begins with the prestigious Baroda Cup (08 Goal), played from October 13 to 19, and continues with seven weeks of exhilarating polo action. Among the highlights is the India vs Argentina Exhibition Match (12 Goal) — a high-octane international clash where two polo giants will demonstrate breathtaking speed, strategy, and skill.

Other major attractions include premier tournaments such as the Bhopal-Pataudi Cup (06 Goal) Baria Cup (04 Goal), and the India Sotheby’s International Realty Indian Masters (14 Goal) — competitions that bring together world-class players and aficionados of the sport in a celebration of finesse and competition.

The season will also feature signature events like the Field Marshal Cariappa Cup (02 Goal), Kongnivera International Polo Match (16 Goal), and the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup, each designed to honour India’s rich polo legacy with unmatched sophistication. Young talent will be in focus too, with the Northern India Junior Polo Cup showcasing the country’s rising stars and the next generation of equestrian champions.

The season’s finale will be marked by the D’Monde Cup and the Sainik Group of Company Col. Girdhari Singh Memorial Cup (08 Goal)— tournaments that promise to end the calendar on a high note, adding significance and spirit to the season’s closing chapter.

The matches will be hosted at two of Delhi’s most prestigious venues — the Jaipur Polo Ground (JPG) and the Army Equestrian Centre (AEC)— offering spectators a chance to witness India’s finest polo tradition in an atmosphere of luxury and heritage.

“The Fall Polo Season is one of the best highlights of our schedule every year. The spirit, the competition, and the community here are priceless,” said Siddhant Sharma.

“I am excited for the games and experiences that this season will bring,” added Simran Singh Shergill of the Jindal Panther Polo Team.

“To me, polo is more than just a sport — it represents my connection to my heritage, and it’s also an opportunity to challenge myself.”

--IANS

hs/