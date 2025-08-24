Delhi & District Cricket Association pay tribute to Arun Jaitley through plantation drive

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) A special plantation drive was organised at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday to honour the legacy of late Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

As the Renewable Energy Partner in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the event was co-organised by Servotech Renewable Power System Limited, using the excitement of the sport to promote sustainability and inspire players, fans, and communities to embrace green practices and contribute to building a cleaner, healthier future.

The event was graced by the presence of the Apex Council of DDCA, including its president Rohan Jaitley, along with Raman Bhatia, Managing Director of Servotech, and senior officials from both Servotech and DDCA. Together, they actively participated in planting saplings, reinforcing the shared commitment to environmental protection and sustainable growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the initiative, Rohan Jaitley appreciated the initiative and said, “I truly appreciate this thoughtful initiative by Servotech. Tree plantation is not only about greening our surroundings but also about leaving behind a healthier, sustainable legacy for future generations."

"Today also marks the death anniversary of my father, Arun Jaitley. Seeing this effort at the stadium that bears his name is a heartfelt reminder of his vision and values, and I am glad we could celebrate his memory in such a meaningful way," he added.

The event concluded with participants planting saplings, reinforcing the message of environmental preservation and the need for collective action toward a greener future. The presence of Rohan Jaitley added a special significance to the occasion, symbolically linking the legacy of the late Arun Jaitley with a shared vision of sustainability and responsibility for generations to come.

