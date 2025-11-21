Deepti, Renuka, Devine, Ecclestone, Healy, Kerr, Lanning and Wolvaardt in WPL auction marquee set

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Allrounder Deepti Sharma and fast bowler Renuka Singh are the only two Indian players in the marquee set for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction, to be held in the national capital on November 27.

The marquee list also features New Zealand duo Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, Australia's pair of skipper Alyssa Healy and multiple-time World Cup winning captain Meg Lanning, along with South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

While six players have kept a base price of INR 50 lakh in the marquee set, Renuka has set her amount at INR 40 lakh, while Laura has listed hers at INR 30 lakh. Deepti, the Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup win, Sophie and Alyssa previously featured for UP Warriorz, and could be brought back by the franchise as they have four right‑to‑match (RTM) options.

A total of 277 players will go under the hammer for 73 available slots at the auction. The list features 194 Indian cricketers, including 52 capped and 142 uncapped players competing for 50 spots. On the other hand, 66 overseas capped players and 17 foreign uncapped players will vie for the 23 slots earmarked for non-Indian cricketers.

19 players have entered the auction in the highest base‑price bracket of INR 50 lakh, while 11 players have registered in the INR 40 lakh category. Another 88 players have listed themselves in the INR 30 lakh bracket.

India batter Harleen Deol, who was with Gujarat Giants, has entered the capped allrounders’ list at the highest base‑price bracket of INR 50 lakh, while Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana and N Shree Charani, her teammates in the recent ODI World Cup win, have all set their base price at INR 30 lakh.

Assam wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, who was the back‑up wicketkeeper-batter in India’s squad, and fast bowler Kranti Gaud, who has represented UPW, have also listed themselves in the INR 50 lakh bracket. Australia leg spinner Alana King (INR 40 lakh), India’s spin bowling trio of Asha Sobhana, Priya Mishra and Saika Ishaque have all kept their base price at INR 30 lakh and will be in the sixth set.

In the auction list, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, who featured for UPW, and Sophie Molineux, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are notable absentees from the 23‑member Australian contingent in the pool.

The list also includes 22 players from England, 13 from New Zealand and 11 from South Africa. Sri Lanka will be represented by Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Inoka Ranaweera, with Chamari having played for UPW last season. Bangladesh trio of Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter and Rabeya Khan have entered the pool too.

Thailand’s left‑arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is the sole representative from her country, while the USA’s Tara Norris, who played for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 and was the first bowler to claim a five‑wicket haul in the competition, is the only American player in the pool.

UAE captain Esha Oza and wicketkeeper Theertha Satish complete the four players from Associate nations, with no players from Ireland or Scotland listed in the player auction list. Among franchises, UPW and GG will enter the auction with the largest purses of INR 14.50 crore and INR 9 crore respectively.

They are followed by RCB (INR 6.15 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 5.75 crore) and Delhi Capitals (INR 5.70 crore). Two-time champions MI and three-time runners-up DC, after having retained five players each, will not have any RTM options available.

