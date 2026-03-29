'Deep down, he knows what the right answers are': Hussey on Dhoni’s unmatched cricketing instinct

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, who once shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni and now works alongside him, believes that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter’s greatest strength lies not in experience alone, but in his refusal to stand still.

Read More

At 44 and deep into a legendary T20 career, Dhoni continues to defy the passage of time not just with his presence, but with an unrelenting desire to evolve, a trait that still shapes the culture of CSK. Even after years of success and a return from a competitive break, Dhoni remains deeply invested in fine-tuning his game, engaging in detailed conversations, exploring subtle technical adjustments, and constantly searching for marginal gains.

It is this rare blend of instinct and curiosity, Hussey revealed, that continues to set Dhoni apart in a league increasingly dominated by youth and power-hitting.

“He knows his game so well. So we don't have to have a lot of conversations. But one thing I've really admired about MS over the years, and probably talks to his longevity, is that he's always looking to improve or just sort of improve his game a little bit all the time. And the conversations we've been having are just around little adjustments.

“Whether it's a little bit of a foot movement here or a little bit of a swing change here. But he has a great feel for the game. So it's more just him bouncing different ideas off. But I think deep down he knows what the right answers are most of the time anyway. So he's awesome to work with, and what a legendary player he's been for such a long time,” Hussey said in a video shared by the franchise.

Hussey, who has seamlessly transitioned from a decorated player to a key member of CSK’s coaching setup, spoke enthusiastically about his current role, particularly the opportunity to shape emerging talent.

“I absolutely love it. It's a fantastic experience to be able to work with different players from all around the world, whether they're West Indians, Kiwis, South Africans, and of course, lots of Indians as well. I'm particularly enjoying this year, because we've got a few younger players, new to the team, not that experienced yet, so to be able to sit with them, talk to them about how they see the game, work with their game, not just for this season, but hopefully for the rest of their careers, is really exciting,” Hussey said.

This season marks a subtle shift in CSK’s traditional template, from a core of seasoned campaigners to a more dynamic mix featuring youth and explosiveness.

Hussey highlighted the refreshing attitude of younger players like Karthik Sharma and Ayush Mathre, noting their ability to embrace the IPL stage without intimidation.

“I'm just loving their fearless attitude towards the game. You know, they're not daunted by the bright lights of the IPL, the big crowds, you know, who they're playing against, you know, some of these world-class bowlers from around the world. You know, they're excited for the opportunity to get out there,” Hussey stated.

At the same time, he acknowledged the practical challenges of integrating a diverse group.

“Sometimes the language barrier is challenging, and so we need to speak very slowly, or sometimes need to get someone to come in and interpret our conversations to make sure they're fully understanding each other,” he added.

What excites Hussey most, however, is the balance within the squad, pairing youth with experience across the batting order.

“I'm really looking forward. What I'm excited about with this batting order that we've got is we have got a nice blend of experience and youth. So, yeah, it's going to be exciting for the future. But also, I feel as though having, you know, experienced players like Rutu and Sanju Samson, Dubey, MSD, of course, some overseas players like Abrevis in there as well, will offer a lot of help as well to these younger players. We can have some experience with a youngster, experience with a youngster all the way down, and I think that'll help their development as players as well,” he mentioned.

As T20 cricket continues to evolve into a high-scoring spectacle, Hussey made it clear that CSK’s approach remains grounded in clarity rather than chasing arbitrary targets.

“We don't like to put any targets in place or ceilings on what they, you know, should be trying to get to or whatever, because I think sometimes that can cloud the player's mind. For me, it's about trying to help the player learn about adapting to the situation, adapting to the conditions. What does the team need now? And then they've all got the shots. They've been playing such aggressive shots since they were young, young players. They've been growing up watching T20 cricket, so they've already got that natural sort of attacking ability in their game,” Hussey said.

Instead, the emphasis is on situational awareness, blending aggression with game sense.

“But then it's about, okay, what's the situation need now? There might be times when we need to go really hard and try and get the score up as high as possible, but there might be a time when we need to be a little bit smarter and just work the ball and get through a good spell, or if the pitch isn't as flat as maybe other pitches around the country. So it's about sort of learning about those batsmanship skills as well as having the power game as well.

“But I don't like to put too much in their minds, in terms of numbers and targets, because most people play their best when they're clear-minded and they're free and they can just react to what's coming in front of them. So sometimes if we put too much in their mind, it clouds their mind and they don't play their best,” he noted.

--IANS

vi/bc