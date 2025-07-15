Dawson replaces Bashir as England name squad for 4th Test against India

London, July 15 (IANS) England have added spinner Liam Dawson to the squad for the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India, starting on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The slow left-armer replaced Shoaib Bashir, who sustained a broken finger during England's third Test victory over India at Lord’s and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

Bashir's injury took place on Day 3 of the third Test at Lord's during the 78th over of India’s first innings, when Ravindra Jadeja struck a powerful shot straight back at Bashir, hitting his fingers as he tried to catch it.

The 21-year-old played through injury on the final day, punched in with the final wicket of the game in the form of Mohammed Siraj and sealed the win.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," England men's national selector Luke Wright said.

The 35-year-old Dawson last played Test cricket for England in July 2017 and will be looking to add to his three caps. He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

England and Wales Cricket Board said seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to their respective counties to play in the County Championship.

England are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 after the home side sealed a thriller in the third Test at the Lord's as India fell 22 runs short in their pursuit of 193 despite a gritty unbeaten 61 from Ravindra Jadeja.

England squad for fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

