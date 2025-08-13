David back into top 10, Brevis achieves career-best position in T20I rankings

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Australia’s big-hitting batter Tim David has moved back into the top 10 of the ICC men’s T20I batting rankings, while South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has achieved a career-best position following the latest update released on Wednesday.

David has climbed six places to 10th position in the rankings after back-to-back fifties made him the leading run-scorer in Australia’s ongoing series against South Africa. His teammate Cameron Green also gains six spots to rise to 17th on the same list.

South Africa’s Brevis has turned out to be the biggest mover, leaping 80 spots to a career-best 21st position after smashing 125 not out off 56 balls, the highest T20I score by a South African men’s batter and also the highest score in the shortest format against Australia.

His team-mate Tristan Stubbs has gained 12 places to reach 27th position. Josh Hazlewood (up three spots to 20th), Kagiso Rabada (up 15 places to equal 44th) and Lungi Ngidi (up 14 rungs to 50th) are the improvers in the rankings for men's T20I bowlers.

Meanwhile, New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has attained a career-best third position after contributing to his side’s 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe. Henry, who crossed 800 rating points for the first time after the first Test to reach fourth position, continued his ascent with hauls of 5-40 and 2-16 in the second Test, which New Zealand won by an innings and 359 runs, to be named the Player of the Series.

Henry is now on 846 rating points, just five behind Rabada in the list led by India’s Jasprit Bumrah, who has 889 rating points. Debutant pacer Zakary Foulkes is another New Zealand bowler to prosper, his nine-wicket match haul enabling him to enter the rankings at an impressive 61st position.

Rachin Ravindra (165), Devon Conway (153) and Henry Nicholls (150 not out) have also made huge gains after being centurions in the second Test. Ravindra is up 15 places to 23rd, opener Conway has moved from 44th to 37th and Nicholls has gained six slots to reach 47th position. Zimbabwe batter Nick Welch is in the top 100 rankings after scoring 47 not out in the second innings.

In the ODI Rankings, West Indies’ Evin Lewis (up nine places to 82nd) and Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique (up seven places to 90th) have gained in the batting rankings while West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie (up five places to 12th), seamer Jayden Seales (up 24 places to 33rd) and Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed (up three places to 54th) have made progress in the bowling rankings.

