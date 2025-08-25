Dane van Niekerk comes out of retirement, named in SA's training squad for Women's World Cup

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk has come out of retirement and been named in a 20-member squad for the national training camp as the Proteas prepare for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Van Niekerk stepped away from international cricket in 2023 after being left out of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad on home soil, following her failure to clear a 2km time trial.

Taking to her social media, Dane van Niekerk wrote in a statement, "I’m thrilled to announce that I have decided to revoke my retirement from international cricket.

"The time away has reminded me just how much I have missed representing my country and I’m fully committed to give everything to once again have that opportunity."

South Africa’s national training camp is set to begin on August 25 in Durban and run until September 1. After the camp, the Proteas will head to Pakistan for a three-match ODI series starting September 16 — their final preparation before the Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Notably, skipper Laura Wolvaardt, along with all-rounders Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, miss out on the 20-member camp squad as they are currently featuring in The Hundred. Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounder Luyanda Nzuza, who played in the U19 World Cup earlier this year, has received her first senior call-up.

The final squads for the Pakistan series and the World Cup will be named in early September.

"It's a very exciting time to be part of this group as we build towards the World Cup. The players have put in a huge amount of work over the past few months to be ready for that first ball against England in India," said South Africa Women's head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

"This camp in Durban will be crucial in helping us finalise a few key areas of our preparation, making sure we tick every box before we board the plane as a united force.

"Pakistan will also serve as an important measure of where we are as a team ahead of the tournament, and we’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in those three ODIs.

“In terms of the players involved in the camp, we’ve worked hard to ensure we have the right balance and skillset needed for a successful World Cup.

"We’ve also brought in the likes of Luyanda and Dané to take a closer look at what they can contribute to the group in the near future.”

Proteas squad for national camp: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk.

