Cue Sport: Pankaj Advani bags title in CCI Billiards Classic

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Indian cue sport legend Pankaj Advani completed a triple once again by prevailing over Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in the final of the CCI Billiards Classic 2025. Sitwala described Advani as a strong character at the table, noting that he was “at it” throughout the final.

In a pulsating contest that ended late on Sunday, Advani — winner of 28 World Championship titles across cue sports — was far from his best in the first three frames.

However, the champion cueist seized his opportunity when Sitwala, on a strong break of 94, faltered. Advani capitalised with a visit of 145 to take the fourth frame and level the match at 2-2.

After the break, Advani found the ball rolling his way and his rhythm took control of the match and won the next three frames in a row to seal the title and the top prize of Rs. 2.5 lakh. Sitwala, for his efforts, took home Rs. 1.5 lakh.

The scoreline reflects the high-intensity contest played at the Wilson Jones Billiards Hall of the Cricket Club of India (CCI). While there were several misses from both players, Advani ultimately showed he meant business.

Having won both the CCI’s snooker and billiards titles in 2023 and 2024, he repeated the feat again this year. "This win is special to me,” said a visibly happy Advani, holding the trophy.

After his semifinal win against Rayan Razmi, Advani had remarked that he was “cueing well” — a significant admission in the world of billiards and snooker.

Results:

Billiards final: Pankaj Advani beat Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 {10-150(69,51), 150(82)-148(95), 81-150(85), 150(76,48)-96(46,42), 150(145)-136(136), 150(84)-147(63,35), 150(69,42)-137(48,36)}.

--IANS

bsk/