Cricketer Richa Ghosh's name 'under ad-judication' category in West Bengal's electoral rolls

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) The name of World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team member, Richa Ghosh, has been placed as 'under ad-judication' in the final electoral rolls of West Bengal.

The matter came to light after the final voters' list of the state was published following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India identified voters in three 'categories'. Those who have been excluded have been declared as 'deleted'. Eligible voters have been declared as 'approved'. In addition, there are names, but the documents have not been verified and settled, of those 60,06,675 people who have been declared as 'under ad-judication' in the voters' list.

Richa Ghosh, is a resident of ward number 19 of Siliguri Municipality in north Bengal. The state government had awarded Richa with the 'Banga Bhushan' award. Richa has also been given a job as a DSP in the state police. However, despite such recognition, Richa's name is in the 'under adjudication' category.

According to her father Manabendra Ghosh, "Richa stays outside the state or the country most of the year due to her commitment to Indian cricket. A notice was issued in her name during the SIR process."

Richa's father claimed that after receiving the SIR notice, all the documents were submitted online. "But even after that, no solution was found," said Manabendra.

Not only Richa, but her sister Somashree Ghosh's name is also under the same category.

Siliguri Municipality's ward 19 councilor and Left Front leader Moushumi Hazra went to Richa's house after learning about the development.

Hazra said, "It's shameful. Richa, who has made the whole of India shine, has to go through this. Then think about the condition of the common people."

Siliguri Mayor and senior Trinamool Congress leader Goutam Deb expressed his anger at the Election Commission over this incident. He said, "Richa is not only the pride of Siliguri, but also of India. This is the whim of the Election Commission. I condemn the role of the Election Commission."

On the other hand, a political row has started over the name of state minister and Harishchandrapur MLA Tajmul Hossian is also 'under ad-judication' category.

Hossain claimed that he received the SIR notice from the Election Commission on January 18. After receiving the notice, he stood in line and submitted all the documents. Tajmul is surprised that his name is still on the 'under ad-judication' category.

Meanwhile, name of a Trinamool panchayat member has been omitted from the final voter's list.

Jharna Mandal Barman, is a Trinamool Panchayat member of Baroghariya Gram Panchayat in Dhupguri Block in Jalpaiguri district.

The BJP raised its voice against her in the initial phase of the SIR. They claimed that Jharna Mandal is a resident of Bangladesh.

Ratan Barman, the husband of this panchayat member, admitted at that time that after marriage, she came to this country and registered her name in the voter list in 2011. Then in 2013, Jharna contested the Panchayat elections as a BJP candidate, but joined the Trinamool later.

In 2023, the Trinamool nominated her as a candidate and she was elected as a panchayat member. On Saturday, when the voters' list was published, it was seen that Jharna Mandal Barman's name was deleted.

--IANS

sch/svn