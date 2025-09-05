Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 2nd T20I

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Zimbabwe have not won a single international match in any format since February 2025.

All three games played between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have had nail-biting stuff, and the match went to the last overs. That has certainly caught the attentions of the fans. Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the second T20I, which will take place at Harare Sports Club on September 6 (Saturday) at 5 PM IST.

Zimbabwe once again were guilty of letting the game slip away in the final moments. Kamindu Mendis' heroics saved Sri Lanka and snatched a victory from the hosts. It was a heartbreaking defeat for Sikandar Raza and his men. They had a couple of days' break to regroup and come prepared for the second game to level the series. Can they do it? Sri Lanka have been very professional, and someone from the team has stepped up at the right time. They will be looking to win the series here.

ZIM vs SL: Match Info.

· Series: Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 5 PM IST

· Date: September 6, 2025 (Saturday)

ZIM vs SL: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (1) – SL (6)

Sri Lanka have only one defeat in T20Is against Zimbabwe. They have won six out of seven matches featured between the two sides until now.

ZIM vs SL: Pitch Report

We might see another good game for batters, as seen in the three matches played so far. The pitch in Harare has enough runs for the batters. However, fast bowlers will be in the game because of the good bounce, and spinners can extract some turn and grip. The average score here should be around 165-170.

ZIM vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday shows cloud cover during the afternoon. The temperature will hover around 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h and 15 percent humidity.

ZIM vs SL: Last Five Matches Results

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, W

ZIM vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: B. Bennett, T. Marumani (wk), S. Williams, S. Raza (c), R. Burl, T. Munyonga, T. Musekiwa, B. Evans, T. Gwandu, R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani

Sri Lanka XI: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Perera, N. Fernando, C. Asalanka (c), K. Mendis, D. Shanaka, D. Hemantha, D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, N. Thushara

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett had a great last game, and his knock of 81 off 57 balls helped Zimbabwe reach a good total. His runs at the top will be crucial for the hosts.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka is cashing in on his good form in every game. On this tour, he has scored 76, 122, and 55. It won't be a surprise if he comes up with another good score on Saturday.

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Zimbabwe: Dushmantha Chameera has taken six wickets in the last two matches. He is bowling with great control with the new ball and making the difference.

Sri Lanka: Richard Ngarava has taken six wickets in three white-ball games on his tour. His four-over spell will be crucial for the hosts.

Match Prediction: Zimbabwe have certainly managed to dominant some part of the games but couldn't hold their position. Sri Lanka are better suited for this format, as they have several players who can contribute in both departments effectively. Zimbabwe have a fragile middle order, and then their bowling in the final overs is a big concern.

Zimbabwe have now lost every single international game they have played since March 2025, which is a big streak. They are very low on confidence, and it is showing from their performance under pressure. Sri Lanka have done well and will be the one that can win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy or Betting Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!