Zimbabwe vs Oman Prediction, Match 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe have been one of the worst-performing teams in T20 World Cup history. They have yet to make it big in the last six editions. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be their seventh ICC event in this format. They are part of Group G, along with Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Oman. They have to win at least three games to qualify for the next round.

Zimbabwe will lock horns with Oman in their first game of the tournament. This contest will be live from Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 9 (Monday) at 3 PM IST. Oman have beaten them in the recent warmup game and will look to take that confidence forward into this game. Zimbabwe have a lot to prove. Their performance has declined a bit in the last few years, and it is a chance for them to showcase that they belong on this stage.

ZIM vs OMN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Zimbabwe vs Oman, Match 8

· Venue : Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo · Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 09, 2026 (Monday)

ZIM vs OMN: Head-to-Head: ZIM (0) – OMN (0)

The game scheduled in Colombo will be the first time that Zimbabwe and Oman will face each other in a T20 international game.

ZIM vs OMN: Pitch Report

The wicket at Sinhalese Sports Club is a traditional Sri Lankan wicket. It is good for bowling as seamers will get good movement early on, and spin will play a key role. The wicket early on will be good for batting, but it will break with time, and bowlers will get into the wicket, making it difficult to bat.

ZIM vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ZIM vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for this game on Monday shows a prediction of overcast conditions or passing showers. The highest temperature in the afternoon will reach up to 31°C, while the humidity will reach around 69 percent with a moderate wind speed of 16 kmph.

ZIM vs OMN: Last Five Results

Oman: W, W, L, W, W

Zimbabwe: L, L, W, L, L

Zimbabwe vs Oman: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe: B. Bennett, B. Taylor, D. Myers, R. Burl, S. Raza (c), C. Madande (wk), G. Cremer, B. Evans, W. Masakadza, R. Ngarava, T. Maposa

Oman: A. Kaleem, J. Singh (c), H. Mirza, W. Ali, K. Sonavale, J. Ramanandi, Md. Nadeem, V. Shukla (wk), S. Faisal, S. Mehmood, J. Odedra

ZIM vs OMN: Players to Watch out for

Oman: Aamir Kaleem has been the most experienced player for Oman. He has been delivering with bat and ball, which makes him an asset in this format.

Zimbabwe: Captain Sikandar Raza is among the top T20I players in the world. He has been carrying this team on his shoulders for a long time now.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Today’s Match Prediction: Oman beat Zimbabwe in a recent warmup game. But Zimbabwe didn't have key players in that game. The upcoming game will be a totally different thing, and the stage will be massive. Oman know how to play in slow conditions, which will help them in Colombo. They have also played both warmup games in Colombo.

But beating Zimbabwe will be a little difficult for them. They are an experienced side in this format. They have pretty good spinners and a heavy top order. Some of these players also play in the Lanka Premier League, and they are very experienced. That is why Zimbabwe will start this game as favorites.

