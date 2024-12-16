Zimbabwe Penalised for Slow Overrate in 3rd T20I Loss to Afghanistan in Harare

Harare [Zimbabwe]: The host's Zimbabwe were penalised for slow overate during the third and final T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Iknow Chabi and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Percival Sizara and fourth umpire Langton Rusere.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanctions raised from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

The charges were levelled in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Zimbabwe are currently hostin Afghanistan for an all-format tour, which started with a three-T20I series between the two sides.

While the hosts had emerged victorious in the first match, the visitors bounced back and clinched the series with successive wins.

The two teams will now contest in three ODIs that will be followed by two Test matches.

Coming to the third match, Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai guided Afghanistan to clinch a three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third T20I match of the series on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

With the win on Saturday, Afghanistan clinched a series win over Zimbabwe.

After winning the toss, Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan decided to bowl against Zimbabwe.

Tadiwanashe Marumani (6 runs from 6 balls, 1 four) and Brian Bennett (31 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours) opened for the hosts and managed to build a 6-run partnership.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made the first breakthrough of the game after he got rid of Marumani in the first over.

Bennett and Dion Myers (13 runs from 12 balls, 1 four) played a crucial 35-run partnership which helped the hosts add some crucial runs on the board.

Later in the inning, Wessly Madhevere (21 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours) also played a crucial knock for the hosts and powered them to 127.

Tashinga Musekiwa (12 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours) and Wellington Masakadza (17 runs from 15 balls, 1 four) were solid in the death overs of the first inning.

Rashid Khan led the Afghan bowling attack after he picked up four wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.80. Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Azmatullah Omarzai also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the top order of Afghanistan failed to display a performance. However, Azmatullah Omarzai (34 runs from 37 balls, 3 fours), Gulbadin Naib (22 runs from 22 balls) and Mohammad Nabi (24* runs from 18 balls, 3 fours) saved the day for the visitors with their crucial knocks.

In the end, Afghanistan had to work hard and could achieve the given target with just three balls remaining. Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman remained unbeaten on the crease for the Afghans.

Zimbabwe bowling gave their best to restrict the target and came close to winning the series, however, in the end, they had to give it away and concede a three-wicket defeat in the game. Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu and skipper Sikandar Raza bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

Azmatullah Omarzai was named the 'Player of the Match'. Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed the 'Player of the Series' title.

Brief score: Zimbabwe 127 (Brian Bennett 31, Wessly Madhevere 21; Rashid Khan 4/27) vs Afghanistan 128 (Azmatullah Omarzai 34, Mohammad Nabi 24; Blessing Muzarabani 2/19). (ANI)