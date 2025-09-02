ZIM vs SL Prediction, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st T20I

ZIM vs SL Prediction: Sri Lanka aim to carry on their winning streak from ODIs into the T20I series.

The two-match ODI series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka was closer than one would have thought. Eventually, Sri Lanka were too good for the hosts and came out with a 2-0 whitewash. Now the action moves to the T20I series. These two teams will play free games, which will begin on Wednesday (September 3). The first match will start at 5 PM IST at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka will welcome the return of their T20I specialists such as Dasun Shanaka, Matheesh Pathirana, and Nuwan Thusara. This will also help them to prepare for the Asia Cup 2025. On the other hand, Zimbabwe had their chances in both ODIs, but they are only themselves to blame. However, they will fancy their chances in the shorter format, as they have players who can be dangerous. The first game will indicate which way this series might be heading.

ZIM vs SL: Match Info.

· Series: Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 5 PM IST

· Date: September 3, 2025 (Wednesday)

ZIM vs SL: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (1) – SL (5)

The upcoming game will be the seventh meeting between these two sides in the T20I format. Sri Lanka have been the dominant side with five wins, while one solitary game has ended in favor of Zimbabwe.

ZIM vs SL: Pitch Report

In ODIs, both games saw above-par totals because of the flat pitch in Harare. Something similar is expected from the surface in the first T20I. Though under light, there is expected to be some swing and movement, which can cause the challenge initially for the batters. These will be good conditions to chase.

ZIM vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Harare is very clear, with the humidity to be around 30-35 percent. The highest temperature is predicted to reach up to 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 13 km/h.

ZIM vs SL: Last Five Matches Results

Zimbabwe: NR, L, L, L, L

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, L, L

ZIM vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: B. Curran, B. Bennett, C. Ervine ©, B. Taylor (wk), S. Williams, S. Raza, J. Campbell, B. Evans, R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani, T. Gwandu

Sri Lanka XI: P. Nissanka, N. Madushka, K. Perera, K. Mendis (wk), C. Asalanka (c), D. Shanaka, K. Mendis, N. Thusara, M. Theekshana, B. Fernando, M. Pathirana

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza slammed half-centuries in both ODIs and showed his great form. In T20Is, he is Zimbabwe’s biggest match-winner, and a lot will depend on how he bats in the game.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka win the second ODI with a spectacular century. Even in T20Is, he Is carrying good form and will be a big wicket in the game.

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Zimbabwe: Richard Ngarava had a good ODI series against Sri Lanka. He will be prepared for the T20Is. He gets good bounce, and these pitches are suitable for his bowling.

Sri Lanka: Nuwan Thusara has been the dangerous bowler at the top. In T20Is, he has shown a great ability to take wickets regularly, and he is very effective with old and new balls both.

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka have always enjoyed playing against Zimbabwe in T20Is. They have a great record, which shows the difference between these two sides. There will be a few injury concerns for Zimbabwe, which can affect their combination as well. The form is with Sri Lanka after what they did in the ODIs.

Zimbabwe had an out-of-form top order and poor death bowling options. As of now, Sri Lanka are clear favorites to win the first T20I. Zimbabwe can have a chance if they can bat well. The toss won’t make much effect, as batting conditions in both innings will be almost similar.

