ZIM vs SL Prediction 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI: Dilshan Madushanka's hat-trick helped Sri Lanka bag a close win in the first ODI in Harare.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had a dramatic finish, which saw the visitors edging past Zimbabwe by just seven runs, courtesy of a last-over hat trick by Dilshan Madushanka. That gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 unbeatable lead, with the second and final game to be played on Sunday. The start timing for the final game is at 1 PM IST, with the game being played at Harare Sports Club.

Sikandar Raza took Zimbabwe close to a win but got out at the wrong time. His 87-ball 92 ended in vain as Zimbabwe lost from the stage when they needed ten runs from the last two overs with five wickets in hand. Sri Lanka must have gained a lot more confidence, but they know that they let the game slip away in the middle. Zimbabwe have shown that they will challenge Sri Lanka, and we are in for another thriller here on Sunday.

ZIM vs SL: Match Info.

· Series: Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 1 PM IST

· Date: August 29, 2025 (Friday)

ZIM vs SL: Head-to-Head: ZIM (12) – SL (50)

Sri Lanka have completed 50 ODI wins against Zimbabwe in total. Zimbabwe have been victorious in 12 out of 65 matches, whereas three games have been abandoned as well.

ZIM vs SL: Pitch Report

Harare Sports Club offers a balanced wicket, which has help for everyone. Batters can enjoy the fast outfield and smaller boundaries. Pacers will have swing, and spinners will have turn to exploit. In 204 ODIs at this venue, the average score has been around 230-240.

ZIM vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Harare is sunny, with the highest temperature in the day around 28°C. The moderate wind speed is to be around 16 km/h with the humidity expected to be around 10 percent.

ZIM vs SL: Last Five Matches Results

Zimbabwe: L, W, L, W, L

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, W, W

ZIM vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: B. Curran, B. Bennett, B. Taylor (wk), S. Williams (c), S. Raza, W. Madhevere, T. Munyonga, B. Evans, R. Ngarava, B. Muzarabani, T. Gwandu

Sri Lanka XI: P. Nissanka, N. Madushka, K. Mendis (wk), S. Samarawickrama, C. Asalanka (c), J. Liyanage, K. Mendis, D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, A. Fernando, D. Madushanka

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza is a renowned name, and he showed why he is so highly regarded in Zimbabwe. His innings almost pulled the game for his team, but the timing of his wicket was poor. But he showed that he is in good form and will be hungry for more.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has yet another great game for Sri Lanka at the top. He scored an important 76 runs when Sri Lanka lost the first wicket for nothing.

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Zimbabwe: Richard Ngarava extracted extra bounce from the surface and took 2/34. He is making the ball talk and has extra zip to trouble the batter early on.

Sri Lanka: Dilshan Madushanka is an underrated pacer, but he has bowled some important spells for Sri Lanka, just like he did in the last over with a hat trick. He will be confident to deliver yet another good spell.

Match Prediction: From 0-2, Zimbabwe almost pulled off a great win. But not having the experience of finishing games under pressure cost them the game in the final moments. Zimbabwe struggled with the form of their top order, and death bowling was another major issue. They had some good moments, but they couldn't carry on the momentum.

Sri Lanka's record over Zimbabwe is another big reason to pick the visitors. They have players with experience and form. That gives them the upper hand, and they are favorites to win the second game and record a series sweep.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!