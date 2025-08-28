ZIM vs SL 1st ODI Prediction, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI: Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will compete against each other in two ODIs and three T20Is.

Sri Lanka's tour of Zimbabwe will be important as both teams are looking to surpass the transition period, which has led them to miss some big multinational events. These two sides will play three 50-over games and three T20I matches in the next ten days. Both teams will square off in the first ODI, scheduled to begin at 1 PM IST on August 29 (Friday), at Harare Sports Club.

Craig Ervine and his men have not enjoyed the results of the last few series at home. They are in desperate need of winning some matches. They have gone for a full-strength side with all their big names present for them. Sri Lanka are also gearing up for this tour, and under Charith Asalanka, the Islanders have brought their best players for this series. The first game will be important for both teams to earn the momentum.

ZIM vs SL: Match Info.

· Series: Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 1 PM IST

· Date: August 29, 2025 (Friday)

ZIM vs SL: Head-to-Head: ZIM (12) – SL (49)

Sri Lanka have a dominating record over Zimbabwe in the 50-over format. They have won 49 out of 64 matches between the two, while 12 games ended in favor of Zimbabwe, and there are three no results as well.

ZIM vs SL: Pitch Report

Harare Sports Club has hosted 203 ODIs, and the average first-innings score here is 229. The wicket is on the slower side, making the bowlers get more help and purchase. There will be turn and initial movement in the first innings, which will improve as the game goes on. Hence, batting second can be a good option.

ZIM vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon indicates sunny conditions with the humidity to be around 15 percent. The highest temperature is likely to be recorded around 28°C with an average wind speed of 14-15 km/h.

ZIM vs SL: Last Five Matches Results

Zimbabwe: L, L, W, L, W

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, W

ZIM vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe XI: B. Bennett, B. Curran, C. Ervine ©, C. Madande (wk), S. Raza, J. Campbell, L. Jongwe, B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava, T. Chatara, W. Masakadza

Sri Lanka XI: P. Nissanka, N. Madushka, K. Mendis (wk), S. Samarawickrama, C. Asalanka (c), D. de Silva, W. Hasaranga, M. Theekshana, C. Karunaratne, P. Madushan, K. Rajitha

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor is back after suspension. He is looking more hungry now, and his vast experience at the top will be a massive key for Zimbabwe in this game.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has been in red-hot form and is the leading scorer for his team across formats since 2024. He is someone who can play long innings and will be one to watch out for.

ZIM vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani is leading the pace for Zimbabwe. He is tall and hits a good speed. He knows these conditions and its requirements and can make a difference with the new ball.

Sri Lanka: Kasun Rajita is a great asset to have on slow pitches like in Harare. He bowls at good speed and is a skiddy bowler, which can trouble batters a lot.

Match Prediction: You can't write off a home team in any game. They are aware of the conditions and can make their combinations and plans accordingly. But can Zimbabwe put all those plans in play and execute them? The recent form is totally against them. They have lost back-to-back series at home and have not been able to win single matches.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are the more experienced and skillful team. They have batters in good form and wicket-taking options. The only thing which can be a challenge is their pace departments. But they have other good things that can cover that base as well. Hence, Sri Lanka are expected to win the first ODI on Friday.

