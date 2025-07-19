ZIM vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, 4th T20I

ZIM vs SA: After winning the first two games, New Zealand have almost guaranteed a place in the final of the T20I Tri-Series. The second spot will be decided between South Africa and Zimbabwe. These two sides will be against each other in the upcoming contest.

The fourth game of the tournament will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday at 4:30 PM. This is the rematch of the first game, and South Africa recorded an easy win in that game. Zimbabwe are in a do-or-die situation which will decide their fate. Losing this game means the final will be played between New Zealand and South Africa.

Zimbabwe are little experienced, and it is getting displayed from their performance. They need their top order to fire because it is putting pressure on their middle order. South Africa have a more explosive batting side, which gives them an edge in this game.

ZIM vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 4th T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 20, 2025 (Sunday)

ZIM vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – SA (6)

Zimbabwe have not opened their winning score against South Africa in the shortest format. South Africa have won six out of seven games in this head-to-head contest, while one match has been abandoned.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report

The surface at Harare Sports Club has been a good bowling. The batting initially will be a challenge because of the slowness. But the batters who spend some time can score quickly. The history indicates that the team batting first has enjoyed more success here. At this venue, the average first-innings score in ODI is 151.

ZIM vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Harare predicts cloudy conditions with the humidity hovering between 30 and 35 percent. The temperature is expected to go up to 19°C with the average wind speed of 14 km/h.

ZIM vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe (ZIM): Sikandar Raza (captain), Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande (wk), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Richard Ngarava

South Africa (SA): Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk). Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Senuran Muthusamy. George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch. Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

ZIM vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Lhuan dre-Pretorius, Rubin Hermann

· Batsmen: Brian Bennett, Dewald Brevis

· All-rounders: Corbin Bosch, Sikandar Raza (Captain), George Linde (Vice Captain), Ryan Burl

· Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Lungi Ngidi

Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe have been performing below par. They have not been able to match the firepower of South Africa or New Zealand. They have a decent bowling unit, but it is their batting that has lacked consistency. Zimbabwe need to perform out of their skin to challenge South Africa.

Whether it is the form, momentum, or strength, South Africa are looking very strong in all departments. That makes them a clear favorite for this game. It looks difficult for Zimbabwe to restrict the South African batting unit. That is where they will be the underdog in this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!