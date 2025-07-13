ZIM vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, 1st T20I

ZIM vs SA: The T20I Tri-Series will feature the competition between South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand.

ZIM vs SA: After the test between Zimbabwe and South Africa, which the Proteas won 2-0, these two teams will be involved in a T20I Tri-Series. New Zealand will also be taking part in the Tri-Series. The first game of the Tri-Series will be played between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

This game will be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 14 (Monday), starting at 4:30 PM. Just like the test series, South Africa have given a chance to multiple new faces, and we will see some exciting players featured in this game. Star batter Rassie van der Dussen will be leading South Africa for this game.

For Zimbabwe, captain Sikandar Raza, with star all-rounder Ryan Burl, will be back. There are some other key players coming back for the hosts. The shorter format suits them, and they have a really good chance to surprise one of South Africa or New Zealand in this Tri-Series.

ZIM vs SA: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 14, 2025 (Monday)

ZIM vs SA: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – SA (5)

The upcoming game will be the seventh game between these two sides in this format. South Africa have been dominant and won five games, while one remaining game has been called off.

ZIM vs SA: Pitch Report

Harare Sports Club is a great venue which offers even deck. It is slightly on the slower side, which becomes tough to bat on in the second innings. The average first-innings score here is 151. In 60 T20Is played here, 34 have been won by batting first while the chasing side has won 24 matches in total.

ZIM vs SA: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Harare predicts cloudy weather with the maximum temperature around 21°C. The expected humidity is to be around 80 percent or more with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h.

ZIM vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava, and Trevor Gwandu

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen (Captain), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rubin Hermann, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, and Nandre Burger

ZIM vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Lhuan dre Pretorius

· Batsmen: Brian Bennett , Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

· All-rounders: Corbin Bosch (Vice Captain), Sikandar Raza (Captain), Ryan Burl, George Linde

· Bowlers: Nandre Burger, Blessing Muzarabani, Lungi Ngidi

Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe will enjoy playing at home, but they are not in good form. Their recent form has been questionable. Though they will fancy beating the inexperienced South African side, the visitors have some really good players who can change the game from any situation.

South Africa have a long batting lineup and plenty of all-rounders who can perform in both departments. Their pacers are also pretty good, which can do well on these pitches. Hence, they might start this game as favorites and are likely to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!