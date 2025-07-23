ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, 6th T20I

ZIM vs NZ: The final group match in the T20I Tri-Series before the final will be played between Zimbabwe and New Zealand. The hosts have been kicked out while the Black Caps are in the final. This upcoming contest will be live from Harare Sports Club, starting at 4:30 PM on Thursday.

Sikandar Raza and his men have not been able to match the strength of the other two strong sides. They have lacked experience, and it has shown in their performance. Only a few batters have looked comfortable, while the bowling has looked off-color. It has been completely off from their point of view.

But New Zealand has been in total contrast in their performance. It was expected of them to be the best side among the three. And they did it consistently. In every game, a new star has stepped up and taken the team to the win. That is why they have won all three games played so far.

ZIM vs NZ: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 6th T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 24, 2025 (Thursday)

ZIM vs NZ: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – NZ (7)

Zimbabwe have not opened their account in T20Is against New Zealand. The Black Caps have beaten them on all seven occasions these two have faced each other in this format.

ZIM vs NZ: Pitch Report

It is not easy to bat at Harare Sports Club for a new batter. The bowlers have enough to trouble the batters. The pitch has nice carry and bounce. But the surface in the first innings will be dry, and it will be difficult to adjust. In the five games played in this series, four have ended in favor of bowling first, which indicates how this pitch behaves across two innings.

ZIM vs NZ: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Harare is clear and sunny. The maximum temperature will reach as high as 20°C with the expected humidity of 30 percent, while the moderate wind speed will be around 6 km/h.

ZIM vs NZ: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe (ZIM): Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk). Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (captain), Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand (NZ): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway. Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Zakary Foulkes, William ORourke, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

ZIM vs NZ: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (Vice captain), Devon Conway

· Batsmen: Rachin Ravindra, Brian Bennett

· All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Mitchell Santner, Ryan Burl

· Bowler: Adam Milne, William Orourke, Jacob Duffy, Richard Ngarava

Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe have had tough times in this Tri-Series. The other two sides are experienced than them, and they have failed miserably. Brian Bennett is the only batter that has looked in control for Zimbabwe. The bowlers have not been among wickets. There is not one issue, and they might need an overnight miracle to win this game.

New Zealand have had three different match-winners in three games. In all three games, one batter of their top order has won Man of the Match. That shows how good their top order is performing. Then, their experienced bowlers are making use of the conditions. That is why they are strong favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!