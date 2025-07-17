ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025, 2nd T20I

ZIM vs NZ: Zimbabwe have not started the home T20I Tri-Series at all. They suffered a defeat against South Africa in the opening game. Now, they will be up against New Zealand on Friday (July 18). This game has a scheduled start of 4:30 PM at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe have already lost one game, and this match is important for them. If they lose, they might not be able to make it to the Tri-Series final. The hosts had some mistakes which they need to settle. Their top order needs to fire, and then the bowling in the final overs is a big work.

New Zealand had a clinical win in their match against South Africa. They did well in both departments and will be looking to repeat that success. New Zealand can reach very close to the Tri-Series final with a win in this game. Currently, they are placed in a good position ahead of this match.

ZIM vs NZ: Match Info.

· Tournament: Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

· Time: 4:30 PM IST

· Date: July 18, 2025 (Friday)

ZIM vs NZ: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – NZ (6)

These two sides have been up against each other six times in T20 internationals. Zimbabwe are still in the hunt for their maiden success, as New Zealand have bagged all six wins so far.

ZIM vs NZ: Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is more helpful for bowlers. The dryness of the surface makes the ball do a bit more. At this venue, bounce is not consistent, making it slightly difficult to adjust. The history suggests that the team that has batted first has won more games at this venue.

ZIM vs NZ: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: N/A (Not televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon in Harare is very good, with 22°C as the maximum temperature. The expected wind speed is likely to be around 8 km/h with an average humidity level of 40 percent.

ZIM vs NZ: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe (ZIM): Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tashinga Musekiwa. Richard Ngarava, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand (NZ): Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra. Tim Robinson (Vice captain), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitch Santner (c), Bevon Jacobs,Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

ZIM vs NZ: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert

· Batsmen: Tim Robinson, Brian Bennett

· All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Ryan Burl

· Bowler: Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Richard Ngarava

Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe have struggled in recent times. They are unable to score much, which is putting pressure on their bowlers. That is what happened in the first game as well. They need to make some batting plans and do well. But it will not be easy.

New Zealand have a great bowling attack, and they will come firing in this game. The visitors have a strong batting unit as well. More than that, these players have more exposure to playing in different leagues, which is why they are very strong. New Zealand are expected to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!