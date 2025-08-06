ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd Test, New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe 2025

ZIM vs NZ: New Zealand dominated Zimbabwe in the first test with a 9-wicket win.

New Zealand were expected to dominate Zimbabwe in the first test and did something similar and finished with a 9-wicket win. That means Zimbabwe will still be in search of their maiden win. These two sides will be up against each other for the second and final time in this test series.

The second test is scheduled to take place between August 7 and 11, taking place at Queens Sports Club, with a start time of 1:30 PM IST. New Zealand had two more injuries in their camp. Nathan Smith and William O'Rourke have will be missing the second test. The Black Caps already have Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips out due to injuries.

However, despite that, they have other players who are in good form and will put the visitors on top. Zimbabwe had to work on their batting against a quality pace attack. They had a poor display with the bat, and only Sean Williams and Craig Ervine looked to be in the fight.

ZIM vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series: New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe 2025

· Match: Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, 2nd Test

· Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

· Time: 1:30 PM IST

· Date: August 07-11, 2025 (Thursday-Monday)

ZIM vs NZ: Head-to-Head Stats: ZIM (0) – NZ (16)

Since 1992, Zimbabwe and New Zealand have faced each other 18 times in the longest format. Zimbabwe have never tasted success in this head-to-head competition, while New Zealand have come out victorious 12 times, while six matches have ended in draws.

ZIM vs NZ: Pitch Report

The surface in Bulawayo is slightly slower in characteristics. Such wickets create uneven bounce, which becomes hard to handle. The batting will not be easy, as the ball skids here more. Traditionally, the team that chases here gets more out of the surface, and the average first-inning score here is 318.

ZIM vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

ZIM vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the five scheduled days of the second test will be sunny. The maximum temperature will be reaching 24°C with the moderate wind speed around 12 km/h, while the humidity is likely to be between 30 and 40 percent.

ZIM vs NZ: Predicted XIs:

Zimbabwe (ZIM): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk). Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani

New Zealand (NZ): Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

ZIM vs NZ: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Devon Conway

· Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams

· All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Sikandar Raza

· Bowler: Matt Henry (Captain), Jacob Duffy (Vice-Captain), Blessing Muzarabani

Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe have been under the pump after continuously failing to deliver across formats. They have not won a single international match across formats since April. That shows something about this team. New Zealand are too good of a team, and they have a strong combination in both departments.

Though the injury might hurt the combination for the second test, they have some good backup players waiting for their chances. Form, momentum, quality of players, and combination all favor New Zealand firmly. They are expected to win this contest and win the series 2-0.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!