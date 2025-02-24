Young star Luvnith Sisodia excited to play with Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock in IPL 2025

Mumbai: Karnataka's wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia is ready to embrace his new journey with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, as per a KKR press release.

Speaking on Knight Live Adda, Sisodia expressed his enthusiasm about joining what he describes as a 'lovely family' at KKR, as he prepares to make his mark in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament.

"It just feels like I'm already part of a lovely, lovely family here. No words can describe the impact he's had on my career with his guidance," Sisodia said about the stalwart batter, whom he considers a mentor and regularly bonds with over video games. The duo, along with other players, often unwind with gaming sessions in the evenings," said Luvnith as quoted by the KKR press release.

Luvnith is currently attending the team's pre-season camp in Mumbai. The presence of his Karnataka teammate Manish Pandey has made the transition smoother for the young wicketkeeper.

The opportunity to share the dressing room with wicketkeeping legends like Quinton de Kock excites Sisodia, who sees similarities in their aggressive batting styles.

"It's going to be a very good learning experience for me. We have similar styles of playing... seeing him play the way he does with the aggressive form, it can resemble to that as well," he remarked.

The prospect of learning from such international cricketers who have achieved significant success for their countries particularly enthuses the young keeper-batter.

As KKR prepares for their season opener, Sisodia maintains a level-headed approach, "At the end of the day, it's just a game of cricket and every game that we play is important, regardless of who the opponent is."

When asked about what fans can expect from him, Sisodia promised excitement without making grand commitments, "They will have a great time when I try and express myself on the field."

The wicketkeeper-batter is particularly impressed by the passionate KKR fanbase, describing them as 'electric' and 'very loyal and very supporting.' Looking ahead to donning the purple and gold jersey, Sisodia believes the team colors suit him well, reflecting his excitement to represent one of the IPL's most successful franchises.

With the opportunity to learn from seasoned campaigners and the backing of the passionate Kolkata crowd, Sisodia appears ready to make his mark in IPL 2025. (ANI)