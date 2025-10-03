Women's WC: Knight set for 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Guwahati: England won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the fourth match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here at the Barsapara Stadium on Friday. This will be Heather Knight's 150th WODI for England, making her the second England player after Charlotte Edwards to get to this milestone.

"We are going to have a bowl first. As a team, we like to get there in a group and make a mark. We are going with two seamers and three spinners. We also have all-rounders in our side. I just think we are confident with how we want to, especially with the bat. With the ball, we are still looking to take wickets," said England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt at the toss.

"Heather has a lot of experience. I guess she's only the second England Woman to play 150 ODIs. It's such an achievement. It's amazing to have her back. I'll be using that knowledge of hers,” she added.

On the other hand, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt said, "Looks a little slower than what we thought. Don't mind having a bat. If it is a slower wicket, hopefully, we can put up a good score and then defend it later. I think for us, it is about taking one game at a time. Just needs to be present in the moment starting with England tonight.

"Head coach has been amazing. He is all about playing brave cricket. Really bringing out the best in every girl. Hopefully, everyone is pumped and ready to go today. We have a balanced side today, four seam options, three spin options…,” added Wolvaardt.

Playing XIs:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

--IANS