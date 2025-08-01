WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd T20I, Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs PAK: Saim Ayub won the Player of the Match award in the first T20I for his all-round performance.

West Indies recorded nine consecutive defeats across formats in international cricket. Pakistan had a great all-round game, and Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz looked in good touch after failing in the last few matches. The action returns to the second match, where these two sides will be meeting at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The second T20I has a scheduled start of 5:30 AM on August 3.

West Indies struggled once again with their bowling. They conceded more than the average score. West Indies got stuck at the start as both openers played very slow knocks, putting pressure on the other batters. Pakistan started well with bat and ball and ended up with a good win. With the win in the last game, Agha Salman and his men will be in for a series win against this dejected West Indian side.

WI vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

· Time: 5:30 AM IST

· Date: August 1, 2025 (Friday)

WI vs PAK: Head-to-Head: WI (3) – PAK (16)

The upcoming T20I will be the 23rd meeting between these two teams in this format. Pakistan enjoy playing against West Indies in the shortest format. They have registered 16 wins in total, as compared to three for the Caribbean side, whereas three games have been called off.

WI vs PAK: Pitch Report

This venue has often assisted teams that bat first. It is because the surface is on the slower side, which assists slow bowlers more. The surface has bounce, and two innings will respond differently for batters. 12 out of 20 matches have ended in favor of the batting-first side, making it an obvious choice at the toss.

WI vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Lauderhill is bright and sunny. The maximum temperature will be at 36°C with the average wind speed around 10 km/h, while the humidity index will be in excess of 45 percent.

WI vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Jewel Andrew (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase. Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd. Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman. Md. Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi. Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

WI vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope

· Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford

· All-rounders: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nawaz (Vice Captain), Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder

· Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shamar Joseph

Dream11 Prediction: West Indies seems to have forgotten how to win and are not performing as a unit. That has a lot to do with the confidence. Losing consecutively has impacted their performance. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a great side as per these conditions. Bowling has always been Pakistan's strength, and that is why they are expected to dominate this series.

Adding to that, some of these Pakistani players play in the Caribbean Premier League and know these conditions very well. But the poor form of West Indies and the versatility of Pakistan are the reasons that we believe the visitors are best suited to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!