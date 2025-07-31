Sports

WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st T20I, Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

Pakistan begin white-ball tour with 1st T20I against West Indies after both teams face recent losses
Jul 31, 2025
WI vs PAK: West Indies suffered a 0-5 series defeat against Australia at home.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is 6-7 months away from now. As a result, most of the teams are preparing for the mega event. Pakistan have also landed in West Indies to compete for a white-ball tour. This will begin with a three-match T20I series.

All three T20Is will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. The first match will begin at 5:30 AM IST on August 1 (Friday). West Indies had an embarrassing 0-5 clean sweep in T20Is at home at the hands of Australia. They couldn't win a single match.

Pakistan also lost their last series in Bangladesh but won the final T20I. Both teams are going through the transition and looking to set up a new team. That will be interesting to see which of these sides will have the better of each other. West Indies have a strong batting unit, while Pakistan have an incredible bowling attack.

WI vs PAK: Match Info.

·       Series: Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

·       Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

·       Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

·       Time: 5:30 AM IST

·       Date: August 1, 2025 (Friday)

WI vs PAK: Head-to-Head: WI (3) – PAK (15)

The upcoming contest will be the 22nd contest between these sides in T20 internationals. Pakistan have a brilliant track record with 15 victories under their belts. West Indies have been victorious in three games, and three matches have been abandoned.

WI vs PAK: Pitch Report

The Central Broward Regional Park is considered a good batting venue. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with spinners making an impact with the older ball. At this venue, the expected score is to be around 165-170. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first because it becomes tough to chase when the pitch gets slower.

WI vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

·       TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

·       Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Lauderhill suggests a 20 percent chance of rain or passing showers. It can be a delayed start to this game with the temperature declining at 31°C. The humidity is expected to be around 65 percent with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h.

WI vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase. Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell. Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub. Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

WI vs PAK: Dream11 Team

·        Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope

·        Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub

·        All-rounders: Roston Chase, Faheem Ashraf, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder

·        Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan struggled with the bat in Bangladesh. But they had a good performance in the final T20I. However, the conditions in West Indies will be easier to bat on. With that, the return of Shaheen and Haris will be a massive boost for the visitors.

These are two great T20 bowlers, making Pakistan's attack more dangerous. West Indies are slightly weaker with the ball. They have plenty of all-rounders, but specialist bowlers will be a miss. They are coming off a horrible series against Australia and will be under pressure. Pakistan are more suited to win a game here.

DisclaimerParticipating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!

