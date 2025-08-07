WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for 1st ODI, Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

WI vs PAK: Pakistan won the recently concluded T20I series 2-1 against West Indies.

Pakistan's biggest star, Babar Azam, will be in action as the Men in Green will collide against West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series. The T20I series saw a seesaw display of power shifting. Pakistan grabbed the small moments and ended up recording a 2-1 series win. They have earned the momentum and will look to take it forward in the ODIs. The first game is slated to be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday at 11:30 PM.

Muhammad Rizwan will lead the visitors, which will have the return of Naseem Shah and Babar. That will strengthen the combination of Pakistan for this series. West Indies, on the other hand, have been going through a tough time. They have a good side, but the performance is totally opposite. It is because of the lack of confidence within the group. That will take a lot from them to come out of this phase and perform. But you can write them off at any stage.

WI vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: Pakistan tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

· Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

· Time: 11:30 PM IST

· Date: August 8, 2025 (Friday)

WI vs PAK: Head-to-Head: WI (71) – PAK (63)

The upcoming game will be the 138th match between these sides in the 50-over format. West Indies, despite their decline in the last decade or so, have won 71 matches. Pakistan have ended with 63 wins, and three matches have seen a tie.

WI vs PAK: Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium is known for producing sporting wickets. However, the surface here is slightly in favor of the bowlers. The variable bounce is another challenge here. The toss can have its impact because the team bowling first can use the conditions because there is a strong prediction of rain.

WI vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon in Tarouba suggests a 45 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 29-30°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity is expected to be between 75-80 percent.

WI vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford. Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales. G. Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha, Md. Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah. Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem

WI vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Md. Rizwan, Shai Hope (Vice captain)

· Batters: Babar Azam, Keacy Carty

· All-rounders: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nawaz, Romario Shepherd, Saim Ayub (Captain)

· Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Gudakesh Motie, Hasan Ali

Dream11 Prediction: West Indies didn't qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which shows how poor their form has declined in this format. They are more into T20Is or Tests and occasionally play or focus on ODIs. That is one major reason for the decline in form in this format. West Indies have a decent-looking squad.

But the biggest thing is the gametime in ODIs. These players are T20 stars, but adjusting to a slightly bigger format can be hard. That is why Pakistan will have a great chance. They are the better-ranked side between the two and have more match winners on their side. That is why Pakistan are firm favorites to win this ODI.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!