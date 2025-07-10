WI vs AUS 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction for Australia tour of West Indies 2025

The winner of the second edition of the World Test Championship, Australia, have started the new cycle brilliantly and bagged their first series win. They have thrashed West Indies in the first two games and taken an unassailable 2-0 lead with one game left to play. The third and final game will be the day-night test.

Notably, this is the first time that Australia will play a day-night test outside of home. This match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, starting at 12 AM on July 13. Both teams have bowled well so far, but the inclusion of the pink ball will add more spice to this contest.

West Indies have struggled with the bat in all four innings, and they need to find ways to get big scores from their senior players. Australia have displayed their experience and used the conditions better than West Indies to win the series. Do West Indies have anything left in them, and can they outsmart Australia?

WI vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of West Indies 2025

· Match: West Indies vs Australia, 3rd Test

· Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston

· Time: 12:00 AM IST

· Date: July 12-16, 2025 (Saturday - Wednesday)

WI vs AUS: Head-to-Head Stats: WI (33) – AUS (63)

Since 1930, West Indies and Australia have been against each other 122 times total. Australia have been very good and are leading with 63 victories in total. West Indies have been victorious 33 times, and there are 25 draws between the two teams as well.

WI vs AUS: Pitch Report

Sabina Park has hosted over 100 matches in international cricket since 1930. There have been 56 Tests, with 19 won by the batting-first side and 22 by the chasing side. But this is a pink-ball test, which will make the ball do a bit more under light. There will be movement throughout the game, and batting in the final session of scheduled days will be the hardest one.

WI vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: N/A (Not Televised in India)

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

WI vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts chances of rain on the second and third days of the game. The temperature might be predicted to be around 27°C with the average wind speed around 18 and 20 km/h. Meanwhile, the humidity might hover between 60 and 70 percent.

WI vs AUS: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Anderson Phillip, Justin Greaves, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Beau Webster, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

WI vs AUS: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

· Batters: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Brandon King

· All-rounders: Beau Webster (Captain). Roston Chase

· Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Shamar Joseph (Vice Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Mitchell Starc

Dream11 Prediction: The day-night test will offer an even chance to both sides. West Indies have bowled well in the first two games and restricted Australian batters to low scores. But they need runs from their batters, which has been lacking from their side. They have been vulnerable, or one can say the Australian attack has been tremendous in these conditions. If West Indies have another poor batting display, they might lose another game.

For Australia, the experienced batting unit gives them an edge in this competition. They are also the most experienced side playing day-night tests, which will also help them in this match. That is why they will start the game as firm favorites and are likely to win the third test.

